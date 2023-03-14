Only for a short time: 2 months of Readly free of charge & 5 Euro Amazon voucher



A nice campaign is currently making entry into the world of digital journals and magazines palatable: there are no subscription costs for Readly the first two monthsas an additional incentive there is a 10 euro Amazon voucher during the trial period.





Subscription services in particular like to lure new customers with free trial offers. The hope: If the new users like the service, a subscription is not far away. It is precisely in this regard that freenet is now teaming up with the newspaper and magazine app Readly for a new customer campaign. If you use this cleverly, there is not only reading material for two months, but also a 5 Euro Amazon voucher without any costs.



All information about the current Readly campaign at a glance:

Try Readly for free for two months

5 euro Amazon voucher

Over 5000 titles available & archive for reading back issues

The best magazines and the latest news

Read magazines offline at any time

monthly cancellable

The process is quite simple here: When ordering via the freenet campaign page you will receive a registration link for Readly. If this is used within two weeks to register in the app, you have already met all the conditions for the voucher at Amazon. This should then be delivered again after approx. 40 days. However, the offer is only valid for users whose email address is not yet connected to a Readly account.

Two months, cancellable at any time

Thanks to the campaign, the Readly offer can be used for two months free of charge, which includes the full range of functions with access to 5000 titles and offline reading function. As is usual with such offers, the same applies here: The provider relies on a monthly notice period, so if you want to use the campaign completely free of charge, you simply have to cancel it easily at the end of the trial period. In any case, from the third month, Readly charges just under 10 euros for its service per month.

