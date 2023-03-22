“Only” nominated: The weaknesses of DFB newcomer Thiaw

facts

Alter: 21

Position: Central Defence

Club: AC Milan

Professional games/goals: 74/3

Career

Malick Thiaw was born in Düsseldorf in 2001 as the son of a Senegalese father and a Finnish mother. The defensive talent went through the youth departments of Fortuna Düsseldorf, Bayer Leverkusen and Borussia Mönchengladbach. Thiaw then found his sporting home at FC Schalke 04, matured into a professional and received German citizenship in 2021. Thiaw was immediately allowed to go to the U21 European Championship, which ended with the title for the DFB team. The Finnish FA had previously tried in vain to get Thiaw into their senior squad.

In the Royal Blues, the homegrown experienced both the relegation in 2021 and the direct resurgence and made a name for itself as a promising defensive talent. His move to AC Milan last summer earned Schalke seven million euros. After a difficult start in the fashion city, Thiaw became a regular player in early February and even impressed in the Champions League. The original waiver of his nomination for the senior national team came as a surprise to many fans. The injury to Armel Bella-Kotchap (21) only helps the right-footed player to be promoted to Hansi Flick’s squad.

playing style

Thiaw’s style of play shows parallels with former S04 defender Joel Matip. Both received their finishing touches in the Knappenschmiede and learned the ABC of defenders at Schalke. Tall (1.94 meters), strong in the air – Thiaw was born with important components of a central defender.

He likes to disturb the opponent as soon as he receives the ball and then opens up attacks from Milan in a very simple way. The fact that his pass rate is 83 percent, which is rather weak for a central defender, can be explained by the quite frequent choice of the long ball.

Voices

Milan-Sportchef Paolo Maldini: “I’ve talked to him a lot over the past few months. I saw his development and told him: don’t give up.”

Milan-Coach Stefano Pioli: “He’s an adaptable boy with good qualities to become a modern defender. He’s just beginning, but I think he has the qualities to make it through.”

U21-National trainer Antonio Di Salvo: “Malick Thiaw was captain of the U21s when the last measure was taken. He had a tough start at AC Milan but you can see his potential now. He’s a regular there, tall, good in tackles and in the air.”

perspective

Thiaw could work out a permanent place in the DFB team. But the right-footed player has to work on his consistency and his flat opening. On this point, Nico Schlotterbeck (23) is far superior to him. Physically, Bella-Kotchap, who is the same age, is a little further along. Another reason why Thiaw “only” was nominated. However, if the 21-year-old remains diligent and continues to reliably defend the Milan goal, he has a good chance of many international matches.