Only terror sustains Maduro

The pollster Datincorp, whose history proudly reports having been hired by state companies and governorates of both the ruling party and the opposition, shows in its measurement on February 25 of this year that more than 80 percent of Venezuelan voters evaluate poorly or very Maduro’s management is bad and, furthermore, about 60 percent hate him, that is, they feel anger, contempt or shame for him.

Maduro knows this, but he pays to be told the opposite, that like the majority of those in power, he buys admiration, bribes those around him to applaud him and celebrate him in exchange for allowing them to participate in the feast of embezzlement from Venezuela. . That goes for the elite of the Palace because with the people the lies already rebound. He then chooses to crush with terror, more brazenly violating the rule of law, inventing conspiracies, kidnapping innocent people.

This measurement by Datincorp leaves Maduro as hopelessly defeated in a possible electoral contest for the presidency, with, according to the pollster, only 14% of possible voters compared to 55% for María Corina Machado.

The result of this measurement coincides with assessments from Palacio sources on surveys by companies in Mexico, Brazil, Argentina and Spain that conclude that Maduro cannot win. “This throws him off balance, infuriates him, he blames the team of ministers, governors and mayors, whom he threatens to destroy by uniting the regional electoral process with the presidential one to optimize the efforts of the machinery by activating proselytism and trying to push the polls to eventual voters in their favor,” says an informant.

Maduro is also considering the alternative of declaring himself a tyrant on the middle street. Under the facts he is close.

Whatever he does, there is no way that Maduro will be able to erase the blood stains, the tears of a mistreated, mocked, humiliated people, whom he underestimates and speaks petulantly in the belief that an ignorant mass will buy a new false story. .

A video that circulated on networks turned out to be the photograph of the country’s moment. The scene was in the middle of the tragedy of the ‘Bulla Loca’ mine in La Paragua, Bolívar state, an event of which the number of deaths and injuries is still unknown and which the regime intends to minimize, silencing it under fear and censorship as usual. do, also trying to hide that organized crime rules in that sector where authority is exercised by the prans, the guerrillas, the mafia businessmen in partnership with the Venezuelan Armed Forces.

Meanwhile, relatives of the victims cry out for help in the face of the tragedy.

To silence the truth, the FANB officers could not think of a better idea than to construct false testimonies, obtained from residents who were pressured to lie, saying that the collapse had left a few dead (only 16 according to Maduro). But the soldier’s request only received disdain in response and a video recorded it. The officer, uncomfortable, is seen launching a harangue with which he tried to stimulate the expectant mass. But nothing. People were hurt and angry. Then the officer appealed to the wild card in his speech, resorting to mentioning the once magical name: Hugo Chávez. It was then that the powerful voice of a woman with the force of rage snapped at him: “Chávez? “That one is dead!”

Chávez doesn’t work for them anymore.

Objectively, there are plenty of reasons for being fed up, but it is interesting to evaluate the subjectivity of reading the Datincorp survey on the percentages of anger, contempt and shame that Maduro accumulates against him. And, in contrast, hope with the face of María Corina Machado. Because Maduro’s inventions to disqualify her, calling her misogyny, nothing that Maduro says has the desired effect. Maduro still believes that people ignore the looting of resources, that he does not compare his hunger with the gross exposure of the wealth of his corrupt officials including himself and his wife. Maduro lurches with his lies. One day he invents a conflict with Guyana, blames imperialism and spends a fortune, and the next day he makes out with his enemies, the Americans. One day he swears that Venezuelans have not migrated, accusing the opposition and imperialism of creating a montage, ensuring that the images of long-suffering hikers fleeing in terror towards Colombia, Peru, Chile or the United States through the dark Darien jungle are false. and then he launches a new version of events: he says that there is migration but that it is the fault of the sanctions so that, if they are suspended, everyone will return happy.

Fatigue has taken over the town.

Maduro spirals into his own tragedy. And not even with a simulation of artificial intelligence does he rise in the polls.