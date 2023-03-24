Only the second of its kind in Bavaria: Children’s and youth hospice opened in Bamberg – with many visitors

In future there will be a in Bamberg Hospice for seriously ill children and young people. “Here are twelve inpatient and four semi-inpatient places developed. This project has one outstanding importance for Bamberg, Upper Franconia and the entire northern Bavarian region,” said Health Minister Klaus Holetschek (CSU) according to the announcement. Prime Minister Markus Söder (CSU) and he opened the Furnishings on Friday (March 24, 2023).

Young people up to the age of 26 participating in a life-shortening illness suffering should be accompanied and cared for there. The children’s and youth hospice “Star Tent” is at the Hospice Academy Bamberg next to the Klinikum am Bruderwald settled. “Hospice work is a symbol of peace and humanity. Here is space and time to walk the last few meters at the end of life with dignity and also to support parents and siblings“, the Prime Minister said after the visit on Twitter.

“If a child has a life-shortening illness, that has massive impact on the life of the whole family,” Holetschek continued. “Of course they are in such a situation affected children and young people are often the focus. It is just as important, however, that the families maximum support receive.” The Free State invests around nine million euros to the Bamberg children and youth hospice.

“Massive effects” on the family – Inpatient children’s hospice “Star Tent” opened

In the stationary facility Affected persons can be accommodated with their families. The “star tent” is just that second children and youth hospice with stationary places in the Free State, said in advance Willy Knödlseder, Chairman of the Board of the Bavarian Hospice and Palliative Care Association (BHPV). The first such facility in Bavariathe children’s hospice St. Nikolaus in Bad Groenenbach (Unterallgäu district), has eight places to live for those affected. In addition, according to Knödlseder, give it a go day hospice for children in Lower Bavarian Eichendorf (Dingolfing-Landau district) and a outpatient children’s hospice in Munich.

In Bavaria there are around 2500 people affected, says the BHPV CEO. “The children’s hospices depend on donations, one full financing does not exist.” The diverse global crises made it increasingly difficult to raise funds for the hospices. “Work there after all qualified workers“Knödlseder emphasized.





Nevertheless, he referred to the palliative care for children and young people in Bavaria as “relatively good”. Daycare facilities and outpatient hospices are also very important: “Then parents and siblings can get one breather take and know that the affected child well cared fort is.” In outpatient hospice work, an outpatient service comes home and looks after the children there.

Only second stationary children’s hospice in Bavaria – problems with financing

If she medical or psychological support of the children in the hospices in the foreground depends heavily on the individual case, said the chairman of the hospice association. “A three-year-old child needs different care than a 16-year-old teenager. It also depends a lot on the type of illness and how far this has progressed.”

Knödlseder wishes for the future, the topic hospice and palliative care for children “to bring even more into the population”. “Those affected should know that it’s good Consulting offers and opportunities to be cared for on site.”