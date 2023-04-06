Oops, Jorge!: “Boris and I spent nights together”

Von: Bettina von Schimmelmann u. Mother Michaelis-Ugwonno

This week “Let’s Dance” fans look in the tube. The dance celebrities and their professionals are taking their Easter break and will not be spinning live on the dance floor again until next week.

Then Becker’s daughter Anna Ermakova will also make all fans gasp again. The fact that the 23-year-old can dance so well that the 10-point trowels fly up in the air every week is no surprise for the shrill “Let’s Dance” juror Jorge González (55). However, it would be a surprise if Papa Boris (55) would also sit in the first row …

Anna’s father in “ Let’s Dance” studio – that would also be discussed Jorge González frequent.

“Yes, of course,” says Jorge in the BILD interview. “I’ve known Boris for so long. When he first came to ‘Let’s Dance’ with us, we spent nights together. And now that his daughter is dancing with us, all I can say is: Welcome!”

In 2014, Boris loved to be seen at the RTL dance show, supporting his then wife Lilly Becker (46). In a good mood, he clapped in the audience while Lilly floated across the floor and hugged her on the sidelines of the show.

Boris Becker in the “Let’s Dance” audience in 2014. Here he cheers on his ex Lilly Becker, who took part in the dance show at the time Foto: Getty Images

Boris and Lilly behind the scenes of the “Let’s Dance” show in 2014. His ex-wife was then fifth Foto: Getty Images

at his Daughter Anna has not yet been seen by Becker in the “Let’s Dance” studio.

So far he has only raved about her dancing skills via Instagram, writing there about a few dance excerpts from her, among other things: “I am a proud father! Well done” or “I couldn’t be prouder of the woman she is becoming before our eyes!”

Jorge also thinks that Anna is “a really great young woman”.

He to BILD: “I wasn’t surprised that she’s so good. Because she is a very natural, intelligent young woman. Very disciplined. Maybe she got the discipline from her dad. He as an athlete, and rhythm in his mother’s blood.”

Anna with her mother Angela Ermakova on “Let’s Dance”. Full of pride, Mama watched her daughter in the audience as she floated like an elf across the dance floor Foto: picture alliance / Panama Pictures

When “Let’s Dance” continues live after Easter, Jorge González will come up with something very special when it comes to outfits. His shrill looks are now just as much a part of the dance show as sweat, tears, the celebrities and their professional dancers.

The 55-year-old really enjoys the fact that all eyes are on him and his surprise outfit again, he explains to BILD. “I’m like a geisha. This is art, this is metamorphosis. I love fashion, I love make-up and creations. That’s what we need in entertainment: color, happiness and happiness. For me it is lucky that I can live it out.”

