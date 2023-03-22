Opera gets updated with ChatGPT and AI-powered text summaries

Opera has integrated two artificial intelligence solutions into its desktop browsers. Traditional Opera will get support for ChatGPT and all its perks like answering questions and performing requested tasks. Opera GX, the gamer version of the program, will have ChatSonic present.

Both browsers will be able to generate short text summaries from a website or from content inserted in the prompt. Chatbots will be able to summarize news, unravel articles or even explain what a particular web page is about.

For those who work with content creation, ChatGPT and ChatSonic integrated into Opera will make it possible to create posts for social networks, texts for blogs or stories for you to share. It must be remembered that AIs tend to make mistakes, so it is necessary to be suspicious of some information.

AI features will be turned off by default, so it will be up to the user to manually turn it on in settings. As with Edge, the chat tools will be located in the Sidebar in Opera and Opera GX.

Imaging support

In the case of ChatSonic, users will also be able to generate images and from text inputs thanks to the support for GPT-4 technology. ChatGPT still runs version GPT-3.5, because the latest one is only for ChatGPT Plus subscribers, so it won’t have such capability in the original Opera.

According to the company, AI-generated content is a “game changer” for web browsing. The goal is to use these technologies to give users more possibilities for immersive navigation.

“Opera is actively expanding its AI program for AIGC to browser, news and gaming products through its own new and existing solutions and partnerships,” explained Opera Chief Product Officer Joanna Czajka.

The AI ​​tools are only available in early access, so they won’t be released to everyone right away. The company plans to release more AI-powered features in the future, powered by its own model based on GPT technology.

Opera is not the first to bet on the addition of ChatGPT for internet browsing: Edge was the first in the category and put Microsoft at the forefront of the segment; Brave has also introduced similar features in search and is already considering bringing it to the browser.