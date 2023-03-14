Opera ‘In the Penal Colony’ by Philip Glass debuts at S. Luiz

ANDn a statement, the Lisbon theater stated that this opera is a “total art”, paraphrasing Wagner, and justified: “Music, theatre, dance, everything comes together on stage to create a unique show” lasting about an hour and a half.

Glass’ opera is based on the homonymous short story by Franz Kafka, adapted by Rudolph Wurlitzer.

On the stage of S. Luiz, the staging of “In the Penal Colony” is by Miguel Loureiro and the movement by Miguel Pereira.

“On stage, the story is told of a visitor who, arriving at a penal colony on an island, is faced with a complex execution machine ready to operate on an anonymous convict, controlled by an officer without remorse”, said Teatro S . Luiz.

“Tyranny, compassion, nostalgia, injustice, connivance and cruelty are the themes of this opera”, according to the Lisbon room.

For Teatro Municipal S. Luiz, this creation is “an excellent gateway to new audiences who are (yet) not familiar with this form of art”.

Four recitals are planned for school audiences, on the 15th, 16th, 22nd and 23rd of March, at 2:30 pm.

“In the Penal Colony” will be on stage until the 26th of March, with a presentation already scheduled at the Coliseu in Porto, on the 25th of October.

The American composer Philip Glass turned 86 on January 31st, has produced operas, symphonies, concerts, cantatas, film soundtracks, among other works.

