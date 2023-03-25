Operation against a bunker and kidnapping of cocaine in the north

The Criminal Investigation Agency (AIC) made a Friday operating in the north zone of Rosario with the aim of disrupting a drug bunker. The procedure was carried out in the Sorrento area at 1200 and as a result there were two women arrested and some 130 doses of cocaine ready for commercialization were seized.

The raid occurred after three months of investigation in which it was possible to verify that the place, which appears to be a neighborhood kiosk, was one of the frequent points of sale of drugs in that area.

Upon entering the property, the agents of the AIC’s Drug Trafficking division met with Romina Marcela L., 35 years old and Ludmila Milagros L., 21. After the arrest, both were placed at the disposal of federal justice where both had records for the sale or trafficking of drugs.

In addition to the 130 doses of cocainewhich they valued at half a million pesosthe investigators seized a cell phone, money, a Peugeot model 307 car and documentation of interest to the cause.

In the middle of the operation, the police officers were also surprised to find three sanctuaries umbanda at different points on the property.

All the proceedings were made available to federal court No. 4 and federal prosecutor’s office No. 2.