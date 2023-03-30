Operation “dead ports” of fishermen: fishmongers join the movement against “European regulations”

Several independent fish shops will close their shops Thursday and Friday in Brittany, Pas-de-Calais or even in the Pyrénées-Atlantiques. The sector is protesting against the scheduled closure of fishing areas in the Bay of Biscay.

Fishmongers plan to remain closed on Thursday March 30, in support of the mobilization affecting the fishing industry and the “dead ports” operation organized by the National Fisheries Committee. A call not to leave the boats, not to sell fish, or even not to fish to denounce “unsuitable European regulations” and still high diesel prices. Independent fishmongers, but also supermarket stalls, are joining the movement.

>>> Mobilization against the pension reform: “dead ports” operations in several cities in France

“One job at sea is six jobs on land”, recalls the Brest fish market blue ideas, on his social networks. She will not raise her curtain this Thursday morning in order to “support fishermen” et “the survival of artisanal fishing”, reports France Bleu Breizh Izel. Many fish counters within the Leclerc brands will also be closed or voluntarily restricted, such as in Pleuven, Plougastel (Finistère) or even Pontivy (Morbihan). A march is planned around 10 a.m. this Thursday morning in Brest (Finistère).

For their part, the fishermen continue their blockages, in particular in Lorient (Morbihan), Erquy (Côtes-d’Armor), Douarnenez (Finistère), but also Boulogne-sur-mer (Pas-de-Calais) and Bayonne (Pyrénées- Atlantiques), where the port was already blocked on Wednesday, after a free distribution of fish organized on Monday, reports France Bleu Pays Basque.

“The French are not going to stop eating fish”

Fishermen are protesting in particular against the scheduled closure of fishing areas in the Bay of Biscay. A measure, ordered by the Council of State seized by environmental defense associations, with the aim of protecting cetaceans from accidental catches in the nets. Between December 1 and March 26, 1,300 small cetaceans, 92% of which were dolphins, were found stranded dead on the coasts of the Atlantic coast, according to a count by the Pelagis observatory.

If the decision of the highest French administrative court is applied, it will lead to a “loss of 50% of turnover, and therefore business closures” for fishermen, says Olivier Mercier, a fisherman based in Arcachon on France Bleu Pays Basque. “The French are not going to stop eating fish. Ours will be replaced by imports, from European and non-European countries, and by farmed fish”predicts the Girondin fisherman.

“It’s a whole sector that is impacted, sailors, wholesalers, vendors, shore workers. How are we going to be compensated? We don’t know at all… There are our families behind”, asks Virginie, a fish seller in Bayonne.