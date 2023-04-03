‘Operation Mochila can be a violation of human rights’

Chihuahua.- The coordinator of the Morena deputies in the Legislative Branch, Cuauhtémoc Estrada, said that Operation Mochila may be a violation of the fundamental rights of students, but that in these times it contributes to public safety and health, always and when it is carried out in consensus with those involved.

He acknowledged that he did not have detailed information in this regard, but his personal opinion is that although it is an act that can cause discomfort, it is also true that the situation of insecurity in Chihuahua could be an even stronger argument.

“Whenever a society requires paying more to security, some of these fundamental rights have to be opposed,” he considered.

He added that if this preventive measure is done with respect, especially towards young people and boys and girls, it could be positive, because unfortunately in many schools violence, drug trafficking and the carrying of weapons have been experienced up close.

It’s not just bullying or fighting inside or outside the school campus, you have to take care that there are no weapons or drugs.

For this reason, he considered the decision to implement the reviews in schools correct because it also influences prevention, “so in that sense, if it is done with due care and respect, I would be in favor.”

When asked if the incidence justifies a measure like this, he said that the statistics should be reviewed, but what has been seen is that attempts have been made to criminalize the education sector because of what happens, because of some phenomena that are taking place in some schools.

Therefore, the competent authority must be preventive. There will be no problem if it is done with strategy and respect, especially with a lot of criteria, it can be a job that pays instead of getting in the way, he commented.

He affirmed that visitors from the State Human Rights Commission should participate in the operations to take care that there are no major damages, because – he insisted – the strategy or action must be to take care of them and not violate their rights, as well as to take care of peace, harmony and everyone’s safety.

Provides security to the school population: Daniela Álvarez

The PAN federal deputy Daniela Álvarez expressed that, both as a popular representative and as a mother, she supports the return of Operation Backpack to the schools of Chihuahua, as a way of paying for the safety of the school population.

It was the Central Zone Prosecutor who announced that this operation will return to school campuses once the Easter holiday period has ended.

Given this, Daniela Álvarez said that “it is something that helps us and gives us an extra to the government and the father of the family, because it has been seen that they are having difficulties with the issue of drugs and arms trafficking.”

He recalled that in the United States shootings inside schools have been a serious problem that has cost the lives of both students and teachers.

“It is time to return to this implementation, first for the safety of the students themselves and second as a government strategy in the face of all the cases that we have seen in these times,” he added.

Regarding the voices that warn that this is a violation of privacy and human rights, Daniela Álvarez said that this has constantly been put on the table.

“I understand that part, that some parents mainly express this situation and I also insist that it is something that helps to eradicate dangerous practices, since drugs move within the same schools, which is what happens on many occasions,” said.

He made a call to the parents themselves and to society to support the strategies that the Government is implementing for the safety of children and adolescents in the schools.

And it is that “it is not only the responsibility of the Government, but it is also of the parents to be aware and to be monitoring what their minor children are doing,” said the federal legislator.

‘Operation backpack opposes the right to privacy of educational personnel’

The President of the Security Commission in the State Congress, Deputy Oscar Castrejón Rivas, considered that resuming Operation Mochila in schools after Easter is a difficult measure, since it opposes the right to privacy and security of students and teachers.

He considered that the State’s decision between incurring in a violation of the privacy and human rights of minors or having respect for that and running the risk of having a weapon or drugs in the backpack was obvious.

So -he added- it must now be an action agreed with the parents and with the teachers, because a disagreement could be generated by the clash of two human rights, the one that the State must provide security and public health and the other is the right to the intimacy and privacy established by article 14 and 16 of the Constitution.

When asked if the incidence of weapons and drugs in educational institutions justifies this operation, which could affect the school life of hundreds of thousands of minors, Castrejón Rivas insisted that it is a decision that must be based largely on consensus between parents, teachers and some student representatives.

This, he said, so that they voluntarily participate. If this is done properly and by the will of the parties involved, there will be no violation of human rights. In summary, my opinion would be that these are decisions that must be made jointly by parents, I represent Sánchez, of the students and teachers so that their rights are not protected.

They seek to resume it after Easter