Oppenheimer and Barbie, favorites to dominate the Oscar nominations

LOS ANGELES.- The duo Oppenheimer y Barbiewhich filled theaters and social media with gray and pink last year, is the big favorite to lead the Oscar race, whose nominations will be announced on Tuesday, January 23.

Oppenheimerwhich follows the tribulations of the so-called father of the atomic bomb, started a successful season in Hollywood and is emerging as a favorite to be filled with Academy Award nominations, including Best Picture and Best Director, for Christopher Nolan.

“It definitely has the upper hand because it has weight. It’s important, and it’s well done,” Pete Hammond, columnist for the entertainment publication, told AFP. Deadline.

“Nolan is an exaggerator. (The film) has it all.”

oppenheimer ap Cillian Murphy in a scene from “Oppenheimer”, which is among the best movies of 2023. Universal Pictures va AP

The Barbie of Greta Gerwig is also at the head of the predictions despite having succumbed at the beginning of the season to poor creaturesanother film that centers around a woman discovering a world dominated by men.

Although Barbie made history as the highest-grossing film of all time with $1.4 billion in global revenue, Hammond warns that it may be at a disadvantage because comedies don’t usually stand out at Hollywood’s biggest gala.

Margot Robbie Barbie Margot Robbie in a scene Barbie in an image provided by Warner Bros. Pictures. AP/Va Warner Bros. Pictures

The assassins of the moon, by Martin Scorsese; the surreal frankeistiniana chronicle of poor creatures, by Yorgos Lanthimos; and dramatic comedy Those who stayby Alexander Payne, are also among those that are poised to win the coveted nomination.

“There could be a surprise,” Hammond said. “But between the Barbenheimer phenomenon and the scenario after the first awards of the year, it seems easy to predict who the 10 nominees will be.”

Regarding management, the debate is more tense considering that there are only five vacancies.

The stakes are high for Nolan and Scorsese, while there are expectations around Lanthimos, Gerwig and Alexander Payne.

performance

In action, the dispute looks complex due to the abundance of options.

For Best Actress, Hammond singles out Golden Globe winners Emma Stone (poor creatures) y Lily Gladstone (The Moon Killers).

Carey Mulligan, who plays the wife of composer Leonard Bernstein in MaestroAnnette Bening, protagonist of the biographical Nyadand Margot Robbie, who personified in the flesh the most famous doll in the world, could complete the picture, according to the columnist.

“In the male genre, no one doubts that Cillian Murphy, as J. Robert Oppenheimer, will win the nomination, but the competition is tough,” said Hammond.

Paul Giamatti, who has already won two awards and is a candidate at the actors union ceremony for his role in the acclaimed Those who staysounds strong for a nomination to which Bradley Cooper (Maestro), Jeffrey Wright (American Fiction) and Colman Domingo (Rustin).

“This is how Leonardo DiCaprio could be left out, because this is a very strong area.”

The same is true in the supporting categories that will likely be contested by actors such as Robert De Niro, Robert Downey Jr., Ryan Gosling and Willem Dafoe, and actresses such as Emily Blunt, Danielle Brooks, Jodie Foster and Da’Vine Joy Randolph, who is rising like foam.

Rcord global

Actors Zazie Beetz and Jack Quaid will announce the Oscar nominations, the finale of the Hollywood awards season, on Tuesday from Los Angeles at 5:30 am (1330 GMT).

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, which has pushed for a more global campaign for representation, received votes from members in 93 countries, marking a milestone.

Specialists even expect that two non-English language productions will compete for the coveted statuette for Best Film, in an award ceremony with a traditionally American flavor.

The French Anatomy of a each (Justine Triet), and the co-production signed by the United Kingdom, The area of ​​interest (Jonathan Glazer), conquered critics in Europe and have made a space for themselves on the American scene.

Both Triet and Glazer could also go for the Best Director trophy.

While Triet’s success, which earned him the Palme d’Or at Cannes, cannot compete for Best Foreign Film because France presented another option, Glazer’s Auschwitz-set drama, based on the book by Martin Amis, is one of the favorites of the field.

The Spanish woman may also be nominated The Snow Society (JA Bayona), about the odyssey that a Uruguayan rugby team experienced when the plane they were traveling in crashed in the Andean mountain range in 1972.

The 96th Oscar ceremony will be hosted by comedian Jimmy Kimmel and will be held on March 10 in Hollywood.

FUENTE: AFP