Oppenheimer and Succession triumph at the Golden Globes: List of winners

However, this 2024 under new management and from a new television station, the 81st edition of the Golden Globes returned to usher in the year’s awards season.

Barbenheimer led the list of film nominations, with Christopher Nolan’s film, Oppenheimer, the big winner of the night; while Barbie, by Greta Gerwing, became the highest-grossing film of the last year, receiving Cinematic and Box Office Achievement recognition.

For its part, Succession won best drama series and The Bear won best comedy series.

Next, DIARIO LAS AMÉRICAS presents you the list of winners of the night:

Television Categories

Best drama series

1923 (Paramount+)

The Crown (Netflix)

The Diplomat (Netflix)

The Last of Us (HBO)

The Morning Show (Apple TV+)

Succession (HBO) – WINNER

Best Actor – Drama Series

Pedro Pascal The Last of Us

Kieran Culkin — Succession – WINNER

Jeremy Strong — Succession

Brian Cox — Succession

Gary Oldman — Slow Horses

Dominic West — The Crown

Best Actress – Drama Series

Helen Mirren – 1923

Bella Ramsey — The Last of Us

Keri Russell — The Diplomat

Sarah Snook — Succession – WINNER

Imelda Staunton — The Crown

Emma Stone — The Curse

Best Supporting Actor – Series

Matthew Macfadyen, Succession – WINNER

James Marsden, Jury Duty

Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear

Billy Cruddup, The Morning Show

Alexander Skarsgard, Succession

Alan Ruck, Succession

Best Supporting Actress – TV Series

Meryl Streep, Only Murders in the Building

Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso

Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown – WINNER

Christina Ricci, Yellowjackets

Abby Elliott, The Bear

J. Smith-Cameron, Succession

Best musical or comedy series

The Bear (FX) – WINNER

Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)

Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Jury Duty (Amazon Freevee)

Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)

Barry (HBO)

Best Actress – Comedy or Musical Series

Ayo Edebiri, The Bear – WINNER

Natasha Lyonne, Poker Face

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building

Elle Fanning, The Great

Best Actor – Comedy or Musical Series

Jeremy Allen White, The Bear – WINNER

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

Bill Hader, Barry

Jason Segel, Shrinking

Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Best limited edition series

Beef – WINNER

Lessons in Chemistry

Daisy Jones & the Six

All the Light We Cannot See

Fellow Travelers

Fargo

Best Actress – Limited Edition Series

Brie Larson, Lessons in Chemistry

Ali Wong, Beef – WINNER

Riley Keough, Daisy Jones & the Six

Elizabeth Olsen, Love and Death

Juno Temple, Fargo

Rachel Weisz, Dead Ringers

Best Actor – Limited Edition Series

Steven Yeun, Beef – WINNER

Matt Bomer, Fellow Travelers

Sam Claflin, Daisy Jones & the Six

David Oyelowo, Lawmen: Bass Reeves

Jon Hamm, Fargo

Woody Harrelson, White House Plumbers

Cinema Categories

Best Movie – Drama

Oppenheimer (Universal Pictures) – WINNER

Killers of the Flower Moon (Apple Original Films/Paramount Pictures)

Maestro (Netflix)

Past Lives (A24)

The Zone of Interest (A24)

Anatomy of a Fall (Neon)

Best Motion Picture – Comedy or Musical

Barbie (Warner Bros.)

Poor Things (Searchlight Pictures) – WINNER

American Fiction (MGM)

The Holdovers (Focus Features)

May December (Netflix)

Air (Amazon MGM Studios)

best director

Bradley Cooper — Maestro

Greta Gerwig — Barbie

Yorgos Lanthimos — Poor Things

Christopher Nolan — Oppenheimer – WINNER

Martin Scorsese — Killers of the Flower Moon

Celine Song — Past Lives

Best Actor – Drama Movie

Bradley Cooper — Maestro

Cillian Murphy — Oppenheimer – WINNER

Leonardo DiCaprio — Killers of the Flower Moon

Colman Domingo — Rustin

Andrew Scott — All of Us Strangers

Barry Keoghan — Saltburn

Best Actress – Drama Movie

Lily Gladstone — Killers of the Flower Moon – WINNER

Carey Mulligan – Maestro

Sandra Hueller – Anatomy of a Fall

Annette Bening — Nyad

Greta Lee — Past Lives

Cailee Spaeny — Priscilla

Best Supporting Actor – Drama Movie

Willem Dafoe — Poor Things

Robert DeNiro — Killers of the Flower Moon

Robert Downey Jr. — Oppenheimer – WINNER

Ryan Gosling — Barbie

Charles Melton — May December

Mark Ruffalo — Poor Things

Best Supporting Actress – Drama Film

Emily Blunt — Oppenheimer

Danielle Brooks — The Color Purple

Jodie Foster — Nyad

Julianne Moore — May December

Rosamund Pike — Saltburn

Da’Vine Joy Randolph — The Holdovers – WINNER

Best actress in a comedy or musical film

Emma Stone, Poor Things – WINNER

Margot Robbie, Barbie

Natalie Portman, May December

Fantasia Barrino, The Color Purple

Alma Pöysti, Fallen Leaves

Jennifer Lawrence, No Hard Feelings

Best Actor in a Comedy or Musical Film

Nicolas Cage — Dream Scenario

Timothée Chalamet — Wonka

Matt Damon — Air

Paul Giamatti — The Holdovers – WINNER

Joaquin Phoenix — Beau Is Afraid

Jeffrey Wright — American Fiction

Best movie soundtrack

Ludwig Göransson, Oppenheimer – WINNER

Robbie Robertson, Killers of the Flower Moon

Mica Levi, The Zone of Interest

Daniel Pemberton, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Jerskin Fendrix, Poor Things

Joe Hisaishi, The Boy and the Heron

Best foreign language film

Anatomy of a Fall (France) – WINNER

The Zone of Interest (United Kingdom)

Society of the Snow (Spain)

Fallen Leaves (Finland)

Past Lives (USA)

I captain (Italia)

Best Original Motion Picture Song

What Was I Made For? by Billie Eilish and Finneas (from Barbie) – WINNER

Dance the Night by Caroline Ailin, Dua Lipa, Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt (from Barbie)

Addicted to Romance by Bruce Springsteen and Patti Scialfa (from She Came to Me)

Road to Freedom by Lenny Kravitz (from Rustin)

Peaches by Jack Black, Aaron Horvath, Michael Jelenic, Eric Osmond and John Spiker (from The Super Mario Bros. Movie)

I’m Just Ken by Andrew Wyatt and Mark Ronson (from Barbie)

Best Film – Animation

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

The Boy and the Heron – WINNER

Elemental

The Super Mario Bros. Movie

Wish

Suzume

Best screenplay

Greta Gerwig y Noah Baumbach, Barbie

Tony McNamara, Poor Things

Celine Song, Past Lives

Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer

Eric Roth and Martin Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moon

Justine Triet y Arthur Harari, Anatomy of a Fall – WINNER