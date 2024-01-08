Oppenheimer and Succession triumph at the Golden Globes: List of winners

However, this 2024 under new management and from a new television station, the 81st edition of the Golden Globes returned to usher in the year’s awards season.
Barbenheimer led the list of film nominations, with Christopher Nolan’s film, Oppenheimer, the big winner of the night; while Barbie, by Greta Gerwing, became the highest-grossing film of the last year, receiving Cinematic and Box Office Achievement recognition.
For its part, Succession won best drama series and The Bear won best comedy series.
Next, DIARIO LAS AMÉRICAS presents you the list of winners of the night:
Television Categories
Best drama series
1923 (Paramount+)
The Crown (Netflix)
The Diplomat (Netflix)
The Last of Us (HBO)
The Morning Show (Apple TV+)
Succession (HBO) – WINNER
Best Actor – Drama Series
Pedro Pascal The Last of Us
Kieran Culkin — Succession – WINNER
Jeremy Strong — Succession
Brian Cox — Succession
Gary Oldman — Slow Horses
Dominic West — The Crown
Best Actress – Drama Series
Helen Mirren – 1923
Bella Ramsey — The Last of Us
Keri Russell — The Diplomat
Sarah Snook — Succession – WINNER
Imelda Staunton — The Crown
Emma Stone — The Curse
Best Supporting Actor – Series
Matthew Macfadyen, Succession – WINNER
James Marsden, Jury Duty
Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear
Billy Cruddup, The Morning Show
Alexander Skarsgard, Succession
Alan Ruck, Succession
Best Supporting Actress – TV Series
Meryl Streep, Only Murders in the Building
Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso
Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown – WINNER
Christina Ricci, Yellowjackets
Abby Elliott, The Bear
J. Smith-Cameron, Succession
Best musical or comedy series
The Bear (FX) – WINNER
Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)
Abbott Elementary (ABC)
Jury Duty (Amazon Freevee)
Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)
Barry (HBO)
Best Actress – Comedy or Musical Series
Ayo Edebiri, The Bear – WINNER
Natasha Lyonne, Poker Face
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building
Elle Fanning, The Great
Best Actor – Comedy or Musical Series
Jeremy Allen White, The Bear – WINNER
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
Bill Hader, Barry
Jason Segel, Shrinking
Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
Best limited edition series
Beef – WINNER
Lessons in Chemistry
Daisy Jones & the Six
All the Light We Cannot See
Fellow Travelers
Fargo
Best Actress – Limited Edition Series
Brie Larson, Lessons in Chemistry
Ali Wong, Beef – WINNER
Riley Keough, Daisy Jones & the Six
Elizabeth Olsen, Love and Death
Juno Temple, Fargo
Rachel Weisz, Dead Ringers
Best Actor – Limited Edition Series
Steven Yeun, Beef – WINNER
Matt Bomer, Fellow Travelers
Sam Claflin, Daisy Jones & the Six
David Oyelowo, Lawmen: Bass Reeves
Jon Hamm, Fargo
Woody Harrelson, White House Plumbers
Cinema Categories
Best Movie – Drama
Oppenheimer (Universal Pictures) – WINNER
Killers of the Flower Moon (Apple Original Films/Paramount Pictures)
Maestro (Netflix)
Past Lives (A24)
The Zone of Interest (A24)
Anatomy of a Fall (Neon)
Best Motion Picture – Comedy or Musical
Barbie (Warner Bros.)
Poor Things (Searchlight Pictures) – WINNER
American Fiction (MGM)
The Holdovers (Focus Features)
May December (Netflix)
Air (Amazon MGM Studios)
best director
Bradley Cooper — Maestro
Greta Gerwig — Barbie
Yorgos Lanthimos — Poor Things
Christopher Nolan — Oppenheimer – WINNER
Martin Scorsese — Killers of the Flower Moon
Celine Song — Past Lives
Best Actor – Drama Movie
Bradley Cooper — Maestro
Cillian Murphy — Oppenheimer – WINNER
Leonardo DiCaprio — Killers of the Flower Moon
Colman Domingo — Rustin
Andrew Scott — All of Us Strangers
Barry Keoghan — Saltburn
Best Actress – Drama Movie
Lily Gladstone — Killers of the Flower Moon – WINNER
Carey Mulligan – Maestro
Sandra Hueller – Anatomy of a Fall
Annette Bening — Nyad
Greta Lee — Past Lives
Cailee Spaeny — Priscilla
Best Supporting Actor – Drama Movie
Willem Dafoe — Poor Things
Robert DeNiro — Killers of the Flower Moon
Robert Downey Jr. — Oppenheimer – WINNER
Ryan Gosling — Barbie
Charles Melton — May December
Mark Ruffalo — Poor Things
Best Supporting Actress – Drama Film
Emily Blunt — Oppenheimer
Danielle Brooks — The Color Purple
Jodie Foster — Nyad
Julianne Moore — May December
Rosamund Pike — Saltburn
Da’Vine Joy Randolph — The Holdovers – WINNER
Best actress in a comedy or musical film
Emma Stone, Poor Things – WINNER
Margot Robbie, Barbie
Natalie Portman, May December
Fantasia Barrino, The Color Purple
Alma Pöysti, Fallen Leaves
Jennifer Lawrence, No Hard Feelings
Best Actor in a Comedy or Musical Film
Nicolas Cage — Dream Scenario
Timothée Chalamet — Wonka
Matt Damon — Air
Paul Giamatti — The Holdovers – WINNER
Joaquin Phoenix — Beau Is Afraid
Jeffrey Wright — American Fiction
Best movie soundtrack
Ludwig Göransson, Oppenheimer – WINNER
Robbie Robertson, Killers of the Flower Moon
Mica Levi, The Zone of Interest
Daniel Pemberton, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Jerskin Fendrix, Poor Things
Joe Hisaishi, The Boy and the Heron
Best foreign language film
Anatomy of a Fall (France) – WINNER
The Zone of Interest (United Kingdom)
Society of the Snow (Spain)
Fallen Leaves (Finland)
Past Lives (USA)
I captain (Italia)
Best Original Motion Picture Song
What Was I Made For? by Billie Eilish and Finneas (from Barbie) – WINNER
Dance the Night by Caroline Ailin, Dua Lipa, Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt (from Barbie)
Addicted to Romance by Bruce Springsteen and Patti Scialfa (from She Came to Me)
Road to Freedom by Lenny Kravitz (from Rustin)
Peaches by Jack Black, Aaron Horvath, Michael Jelenic, Eric Osmond and John Spiker (from The Super Mario Bros. Movie)
I’m Just Ken by Andrew Wyatt and Mark Ronson (from Barbie)
Best Film – Animation
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
The Boy and the Heron – WINNER
Elemental
The Super Mario Bros. Movie
Wish
Suzume
Best screenplay
Greta Gerwig y Noah Baumbach, Barbie
Tony McNamara, Poor Things
Celine Song, Past Lives
Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer
Eric Roth and Martin Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moon
Justine Triet y Arthur Harari, Anatomy of a Fall – WINNER