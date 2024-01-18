Oppenheimer leads BAFTA nominations

LONDON.- The atomic spike Oppenheimer leads the race for Awards from the British Academy of Fine Arts (BAFTA), with nominations in 13 categories, including best film. The gothic fantasy Poor Things received 11 mentions in the list announced on Thursday, while the historical epic Killers of the Flower Moon and the drama about the Holocaust The Zone of Interest They had nine each.

Other top contenders include the French courtroom drama Anatomy of a fallthe boarding school comedy The Holdovers and the Leonard Bernstein biopic Maestro, with seven nominations each. The exploration of love and pain: All of Us Strangers was nominated in six categories and the class war dramedy Saltburn in five.

Barbie, half of 2023’s box office juggernaut Barbenheimer, also earned five nominations, but missed out on a best picture nomination.

The winners will be announced at a ceremony on February 18 at the Royal Festival Hall in London, with a star Doctor Who as host, David Tennant.

The awards, officially the EE BAFTA Film Awards, are the British equivalent of the US Academy Awards and are closely watched for clues about who might win at the March 10 Oscars.

Main categories

The race for the best film award pits Oppenheimer contra Poor Things, Killers of the Flower Moon, Anatomie dune chute y The Holdovers.

Poor Things It is also in the list of the 10 best British films, an eclectic group that includes Saltburn, the imperial pike Napoleon, South London romantic comedy Rye Lane and the origin story of the chocolatiers Wonka, among other.

The nominees for best lead actor are Bradley Cooper for Maestro, Colman Domingo by Rustin, Paul Giamatti by The HoldoversBarry Keoghan por Saltburn, Teo Yoo by Past Lives y Cillian Murphy por Oppenheimer.

Oppenheimer It also received nominations for supporting actors Emily Blunt and Robert Downey Jr., as well as for Christopher Nolan’s direction and screenplay.

“I couldn’t be happier that the British Academy recognized so many of my collaborators at Oppenheimer, especially Chris Nolan,” Murphy said. Working on the film was an experience I will never forget.

The candidates for best leading actress are Fantasia Barrino for The Color PurpleSandra Hüller Anatomy of a fallCarey Mulligan for Maestro, Vivian Oparah by Rye LaneMargot Robbie cf Barbie and Emma Stone for Poor Things.

The heartbreaking documentary about the Ukrainian war 20 Days in Mariupolproduced by The Associated Press and PBS Frontline, It is nominated for best documentary and best foreign language film.

Britain’s Film Academy introduced changes to increase the diversity of the awards in 2020, when no women were nominated for best director for the seventh consecutive year and all 20 nominees in the leading and supporting actor categories were white.

The voting process was modified to add a long-list round of selection before the final nominees are voted on by the academy’s 8,000-member industry professionals.

Under the new rules, the directors’ list had an equal number of male and female filmmakers, but there is only one woman among the six best director nominees, Justine Triet for Anatomy of a fall. If you face Andrew Haigh for All of Us StrangersAlexander Payne by The HoldoversBradley Cooper by Maestro, Christopher Nolan por Oppenheimer and Jonathan Glazer for The Zone of Interest. The director of Barbie, Greta Gerwig, was a notable omission.

BAFTA president Sara Putt said she was proud of the academy’s work on diversity, but the playing field is still not even.

We come from a world that is not balanced, in that sense, he said. For every movie made by a woman, there are three movies made by a man. So there is a very long way to go.

FUENTE: AP