Oppenheimer sweeps the 2024 Critics Choice Awards

THE ANGELS.- Oppenheimer Christopher Nolan’s epic film about the creation of the atomic bomb, swept the Critics Choice Awards on Sunday, winning Best Picture and seven other awards, as the Oscar race heats up.

The feature film, with a gross of $1 billion and a clear favorite for the Oscars in March, also won the awards for Best Director, Supporting Actor, Cinematography, Soundtrack, Ensemble, Editing and Visual Effects.

Harvest of prizes Oppenheimer

Despite the dominance of Oppenheimerthe rest of the acting categories awarded other films at the gala, one of the big events leading up to the Oscars, which this year are held on March 10.

Emma Stone won Best Actress for poor creaturesa surreal black comedy in which he plays a Victorian corpse reanimated with the brain of a baby, who little by little learns about the world, but refuses to bow to its customs and social hierarchies.

The award is the last he receives after winning at last weekend’s Golden Globes, like Paul Giamatti, who won Best Actor for the high school comedy set in the 1970s, Those who stay.

With this victory, the veteran actor faces Cillian Murphy, who plays J. Robert Oppenheimer in the Nolan biopic, in the Oscar race.

The Critics Choice Awards, chosen by almost 600 members of the largest critics organization in North America, organized a red carpet and a luxurious gala in a former Los Angeles airport hangar for the biggest stars of Hollywood.

Although Barbie – the other half of last summer’s blockbuster phenomenon “Barbenheimer” – has so far failed to win this awards season’s top honors, receiving a shower of honors in other categories.

The film won in the categories of Best Comedy, Original Screenplay, Song, Production Design, Costumes, Hair and Makeup.

Source: AFP