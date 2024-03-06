Oppenheimer’s biographer celebrates impact of Christopher Nolan’s film

LOS ANGELES.- Kai Bird has just returned from the Jaipur literary festival, where he signed countless copies of his book of two decades that inspired Oppenheimer for young Indians enthusiastic about film which is expected to sweep the scar.

American Prometheusthe Pulitzer-winning biography of the father of the atomic bomb, was the basis that gave rise to Christopher Nolan’s box office success that has grossed almost $1 billion in theaters around the world and has dominated the Hollywood awards season. .

“It’s really an impressive phenomenon,” Bird told AFP. “I must be the luckiest biographer on the planet,” he added.

Bird worked with Martin Sherwin (who died in 2021) on the 720-page biography of J. Robert Oppenheimer, a man who came to be considered an American hero before suffering a devastating public humiliation.

Nolan’s was the fourth attempt to bring his dramatic story to the big screen.

Previous efforts failed to convince Hollywood studio bosses, who viewed the material as too difficult, controversial or complicated, according to Bird. “Looking back, I’m glad, because Nolan came. And he did something that I think is pretty special,” he said.

From book to screen

Nolan’s film closely follows the 2005 book, taking over entire lines of dialogue. Bird worked on the adaptation process.

The author met Nolan in 2021 for tea in New York. The director had received the book six months earlier, had written a script and was ready to travel to Ireland to present the project to his star, Cillian Murphy.

Bird would then visit the New Mexico set, where he met Murphy during filming. “As he approached, I couldn’t control myself. I screamed ‘Oh, Dr. Oppenheimer, I waited decades to meet you!'” Bird said.

Even at three hours long, it is impossible for Nolan’s film to capture all the information of an exhaustive masterpiece that took 25 years of research and writing. Bird and Sherwin address the opulent childhood of Oppenheimer, who lived in a luxurious New York apartment whose walls were adorned with works by Picasso, Cezanne and Van Gogh, and where nannies and chauffeurs circulated.

Oppenheimer suffered multiple nervous breakdowns that led to suicidal thoughts when he was in his early 20s. He spent much of his last twelve years in a house on a Caribbean beach.

Impact of Oppenheimer

But for Bird, the film intelligently focuses on several current themes that arise from Oppenheimer’s tragic arc. “Even the younger generations, when they see the movie, understand that they and their parents have become too complacent living with the bomb,” he said.

Russian President Vladimir Putin last week again raised the real threat of nuclear war over his invasion of Ukraine.

Bird also believes that the divisive state of American politics today has its direct origins in the McCarthyite witch hunts of the 1950s, which wiped out suspected communist sympathizers, including Oppenheimer.

Attorney Roy Cohn, Donald Trump’s mentor, was chief counsel to Senator Joseph McCarthy, Bird noted. “There is a direct connection between the two,” he said.

Finally, in another era dominated by rapid technological change, in this case artificial intelligence and not physics, today there is a lack of famous scientists willing to talk about politics.

“This is partly exactly what happened to Oppenheimer in 1954, when he was humiliated and destroyed as a public intellectual precisely because he used his scientific expertise to speak out,” Bird said.

“That sends a message to scientists everywhere. ‘Be careful about stepping outside your narrow area of ​​expertise.'”

scar prizes

On Sunday, Bird and his wife will go to the Oscar gala in Hollywood. Your tuxedo is ready. They will be supporting Oppenheimer in its 13 nominations, but especially in the one for best adapted screenplay.

And Oppenheimer wins the statuette for best film as expected, Nolan may reiterate in his speech that in his opinion the physicist was the most important person who has ever existed.

Bird agree?

“When I first heard Nolan say that, I thought ‘Well, that’s a bit of a boost for the movie,'” he smiles. “Oppenheimer gave us the atomic age, he symbolizes that age we still live in,” Bird said.

“We are always going to live with the bomb. In that sense, he is truly the most important man who ever lived.”

