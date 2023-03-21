Oppo announces new tablet that (for now) is exclusive to China

AIn addition to announcing the Find X6 mobile phone series, Oppo also took advantage of this Tuesday’s event, the 21st, to officially unveil its new tablet – the Oppo Pad 2.

The most attentive eyes will certainly notice that this is an alternative version of the OnePlus Pad, something that is not exactly a surprise considering that both brands are owned by the same company.

As for specs, Oppo Pad 2 is equipped with an 11.6-inch LCD screen with 2800 x 2000 resolution and 120Hz refresh rate; MediaTek’s Dimensity 9000 processor; 8GB or 12GB of RAM memory; 256GB or 512GB of internal storage; and a 9,510mAh battery with 67W fast wired charging.

As for the camera, Oppo Pad 2 is equipped with a 13MP camera on the back and an 8MP front camera.

At the moment the Oppo Pad 2 is only planned for the Chinese market, where it will be available in gray and light gold. This tablet can be purchased in versions of 8GB RAM with 256GB for 436 dollars (404 euros) and 12GB RAM with 512GB for 582 dollars (540 euros).

You can see above some images of the Oppo Pad 2.

