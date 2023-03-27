“Opponents in their constituency are too afraid of the Swedish-Finns’ power”

Expatriate Finns currently vote in the electoral district where they were last registered while living in Finland. This has not been able to increase the voting interest of Finns abroad.

– If we had our own electoral district, this percentage of voting abroad would probably increase quite a lot. There are a lot of things that a foreign resident is aware of, and would be able to run the parliament from within, Barbro Allardt Ljunggren reasons.

However, the constituencies of expatriate Finns do not receive support from all expatriate Finns, as more than half of expatriate Finns with voting rights live in Sweden. According to those opposed to the idea, this would lead to an imbalance between the different communities of Finns abroad:

– They are a little worried that we living in Sweden would get too much power, Allardt Ljunggren says.

The existence of the Finnish Foreign Parliament is not guaranteed

At the moment, the most important channel of influence of Finns abroad in matters that concern them is the Parliament of Finns abroad. However, the Foreigners’ Parliament, established in 1997, is not part of Finland’s parliamentary system, and its existence is therefore not guaranteed.

Finnish expatriate communities can submits initiatives to the session, from which the committees formulate resolution proposals. The proposals approved in the plenary session are handed over to the Prime Minister of Finland, who sends them on to the Government Council for a round of opinions.

Dual citizenship and postal voting are examples of initiatives made to the Parliament of Finns abroad, which have finally come to fruition.