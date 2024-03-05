Opposition leaders react to the announcement of the date for the presidential elections

CARACAS_ After announcing the date for the next elections in Venezuela, guided by the CNE On July 28, leaders of the Venezuelan opposition expressed their support for the registration of candidate María Corina Machado for the presidential elections.

This Tuesday, the rector of the National Electoral Council (CNE), with an official tendency, Elvis Amoroso, reported that the electoral registration will begin on March 18, while the presentation of candidacies will take place between the 21st and 25th of this same month.

Reactions

The opposition Juan Guaidó spoke out on his social network

For his part, the opponent Henrique Capriles also reacted to the date set by the governing body related to the Maduro regime. “As was expected, they launched one of theirs, running with the entire electoral schedule and setting the presidential election on July 28. Maduro and his leadership believe that this way they can stay in power, the issue is that today there are millions of Venezuelans who DO NOT want…”, he lamented.

So far, opposition leader María Corina Machado has not commented on the matter on her social networks.

However, Machado remains firm that she will go “to the end”, supported by the more than 2 million votes with which she swept the primaries of the opposition Unitary Platform coalition.

