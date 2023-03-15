Orange outage: subscribers no longer have a network, what’s going on?

Since Wednesday morning, Orange subscribers have been overdue. Many services are inaccessible, such as mail services, Orange TV and calls. Some are even deprived of Internet connection. According to the operator, a power supply problem would be responsible.

© Orange

Update 2:30 p.m.: Orange ensures that TV services are working again. On the other hand, “Access to Orange messaging is still disrupted. The emails sent and received during this incident will be gradually delivered as soon as the services resume”promises the operator.

Update 11:00 p.m. : On social networks, users deplore the blocking of their mailbox which continues Wednesday evening. Service is struggling to recover in some homes and affected customers are fuming.

Orange is far from being the king of blackouts. But the operator is not immune to a major malfunction. On Wednesday March 15, Orange subscribers rushed to social networks to report the breakdown of mail services (webmail and application), TV and calls to customer service. Users claim to have had Internet connection cuts, some even failing to make calls and send SMS. The regions of Paris, Marseille, Lyon, Toulouse, Bordeaux and Lille were affected.

Orange outage: the operator promises a gradual return to normal

As discontent mounted, the operator took to Twitter to explain the origin of the problem: “Following a technical incident, mail services, Orange TV and calls to customer services are currently disrupted. The Orange teams are mobilized and apologize for the inconvenience caused”points out Orange.

A little later in the morning, the operator promised that the problem was now fixed and that the situation should return to normal gradually: “As this incident is linked to a power supply problem which has now been restored, the services concerned are gradually resuming. Orange remains mobilized to ensure the full restoration of services as soon as possible”.

Read > Orange: this village has not had Internet for 2 months, the operator is slow to intervene

Already angered by Orange’s price hike, users criticized the operator’s late communication as the disruptions began early on Wednesday morning. In the age of telework, this type of breakdown is inevitably very damaging for workers who find themselves destitute.“Is it possible to plan to inform us earlier, knowing that the problems started since 8 am?” annoyed a subscriber.

As of Wednesday evening, reports on Down Detector indicated that the outage was still lingering among some users. It was the mail services that continued to malfunction.“Since 7:19 this morning I have not received any more emails, it has been 14 hours of breakdown and interruption of service!! Explanations please?” Joëlle Bayard is moved on Twitter. Customers still affected criticize the operator’s communication, which avoids the persistence of the failure.