Order of masks for firefighters and ambulance personnel

Due to the increase in respiratory illnesses, the City Fire Department requires all personnel working on fire trucks and ambulances to wear masks when caring for patients.

According to the order, any worker in that sector who provides service must wear a surgical mask or those known as N-95.

This comes after all local public hospitals have reinstated their mandate to use that protection.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says the city has a “high or very high” level of respiratory disease activity.

This includes COVID, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, and the common cold.

Health officials recommend that New Yorkers get the most up-to-date flu and COVID-19 vaccines to avoid infections.