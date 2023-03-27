Orelsan changes label and joins Sony Music

The Caen rapper Orelsan signed up to here with Wagram Music, joins the bosom of Sony Music, which will distribute his next albums.

Orelsan is moving. The rapper, the biggest record seller in France, leaves his record company Wagram Music, to join Sony Music.

“Sony Music Entertainment France is proud to announce the arrival of the artist Orelsan within its house”, declared Sony, this Monday in a press release. “Sony Music Entertainment France will support Orelsan in the distribution and promotion of its future musical projects from now on, then in the marketing of its catalog from January 1, 2025”.

“We look forward to imagining with Orelsan new ways of bringing music into dialogue with other creative and cultural worlds,” said Marie-Anne Robert, President of Sony Music Entertainment France, in this press release.

“Bridges between music, cinema, video games”

“Sony Music strives to decompartmentalize industries and create the necessary bridges between music, cinema, video games,” she adds.

“I was able to discover the benevolence and creativity of Orelsan, Skread and Ablaye, when I worked with them on the Casseurs Flowters album, underlines for his part Emmanuel Perrot, director of Sony’s label, RCA, who adds “It is an honor for me to be able to accompany them in their future projects.”

The rapper is the biggest seller of records in 2022 and is in third position among the most listened to artists in France, behind Jul and Ninho. His album, The party is over, released in 2017, was certified double diamond disc (1 million sales equivalents) in early 2023.

Orelsan also left with three awards under his arm on the evening of the Victoires de la Musique, for his album Civilisation.