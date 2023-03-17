The United Nations Organization (UN) reported on a possible weakening in the society of cartels of drug trafficking mexicans. Although the country continues to be key in drug trafficking, the reality, indicates the United Nations, is that the competence ha made that this sector criminal HE fraction.

“Increasingly complex and fragmented,” the UN described the current context of drug trafficking in Mexico and Latin America.

This is due, in large part, to the large number of groups competing for him business of the drug which currently has a demand and one production recordsays the United Nations.

To date, the report indicates, the Mexican authorities have identified nine big groups criminal which include approximately a total of 53 groupswhich are part of a grid of alliances changing that cooperate with each other depending on the context.

“These collaborations tend to be very dynamic and unstable, as in the case of Mexico, for example, where yesterday’s criminal allies can become today’s enemies, and vice versa,” the UN warns.

CJNG and CDS, the most worrying groups worldwide

Organized crime in Mexico weakened by disputes between cartels: UN



The UN points to Sign of sinaloa and the Sign of Jalisco New Generation as the two criminal associations with elderly presence internationalincluding generating violence in zones out of Mexico.

“According to some analysts, the increase in violence related to drug trafficking in South and Central America has been driven mainly by competition between the local representatives of these two groups,” says the UN.

The report recalls the case of Ecuadorwhen a wave of violence in that country was attributed to the rivalry between the CDS and the CJNG.

Similar case to Colombiawhere the low presence of the Armed Forces has led to an increase in the presence of these two criminal Mexican groups.

It was even reported that representatives of these cartels collaborate with FARC dissidents to export shipments of cocaine from areas of Colombia near the Pacific.

It may interest you: Mara Salvatrucha in Mexico: the criminal program that controls migration and negotiates with drug traffickers

Cocaine, with record numbers

The UN specifies that in 2020 around two thousand tons of cocaine of the highest purity were produced, twice as much as in 2015. “The world supply is at record levels,” warns the Organization.

This increase in production goes hand in hand with the growth in demand: the 21.5 million most habitual cocaine users are concentrated in North America and Europe.

“The increase in the global supply of cocaine should put us all on high alert,” UNODC Executive Director Ghada Waly was quoted as saying in the statement.

Follow us on Google news, Facebook and Twitter to keep you informed.