Original-Prey gets a big facelift with new mods

Although we got a spiritual successor in 2017’s Prey, the 2006 original is still remembered as one of the most innovative and best first-person shooters ever. The cinematic trailer for Prey 2 set expectations incredibly high, but as you probably remember, the game was never released, and Arkane took over the series and rebooted everything.

There are of course many people who still dream of a new Prey in the same universe as the original, and while waiting for that (which will be very long) an updated mod can give the 2006 Prey new life. Prey Hi-Def, which you will find hereis a new mod that brings the game high-poly models, shadow and lighting details, and even 4K textures.

This doesn’t take away from the original nostalgic graphics of Prey, but instead gives it a much needed improvement. Considering Arkane seems pretty busy with Redfall right now, and we doubt Bethesda is working on anything other than Starfield and The Elder Scrolls VI – mods like this could be a bit of a Band-Aid.

Have you played the original Prey and what did you think of it?