“Original Sin”: meet Eda Ece, the Turkish star who plays Yildiz

“Original sin” is one of the Turkish soap operas that triumphs on Antena 3. After the end of the famous “Tierra amarga”, this production had the difficult mission of replacing it in its schedule. And, despite initial doubts, it has been highly successful in the ratings.

As we know, the drama “Forbidden Apple” tells the story of Ender Arguna woman who seeks to get rid of her husband and hires the young Star to seduce him. It is worth noting that these female characters are played by Şevval Sam y Eda Ecerespectively.

But, who is Eda Ece? Next, we reveal the main data of the biography and career from actress who plays Yildiz in “Original Sin”.

1. MEET EDA ECE

Eda Ece Uzunalioglu is a Turkish film and television actress. She is popular for her participation in successful productions from her home country. In addition, she has been awarded for her outstanding contribution in social responsibility projects.

A selfie of the Turkish star (Photo: Eda Ece / Instagram)

2. EDA ECE DATA SHEET

Full name: Age Ece Uzunalioğlu

Date of birth: June 20, 1990

Place of birth: Istanbul, Turkey

Age: 32 years

Occupation: actress

Years Active: 2002 – Present

Education: Istanbul Bilgi University

Instagram: @eda.ece

3. THE FAMILY OF THE ACTRESS

Eda Ece She is the youngest of a family with three daughters. Her father is an electrical engineer and her mother is a housewife. Also, it is known that one of her sisters is News presenter and the other, lawyer.

4. WHAT DID EDA STUDY?

He graduated from high school Sisli Progress and then went to the Istanbul Bilgi UniversityWhere I study Psychology. At this stage of his life, he completed an internship at the Hospital Americano for a while and worked on various art gallery shows.

5. DOES EDA ECE HAVE A PARTNER?

The short answer is yes. The actress maintains a sentimental relationship with the basketball player Bugrahan Tuncer since 2019. It should be noted that their love story has been characterized by comings and goings, with several breakups and reconciliations.

The interpreter next to her boyfriend (Photo: Eda Ece / Instagram)

6. THE CAREER OF EDA ECE

From a very young age, Eda she was interested in the dramatic arts. Thus, she caught the attention of the agent Tumay Ozokur in a play he was a part of during his college years and, in 2011, he had his first leading role in the series “The Dirty Seven”.

According to your file in IMDbThese are the main ones Movies and TV series in which the actress has worked.

Eda Ece’s films:

2010: “Mahpeyker: Kösem Sultan”

2013: “For My Daughter” como Tuğba

2015: “Talk As Much As Your Husband” como Ceren

2016: “Speak As Much As Your Husband: Resurrection” como Ceren

2016: “Mahrumlar” as She

2016: “Gormce” como Deniz

2017: “Dede Korkut Stories: Deli Dumrul” como Günçiçek

2017: “My Travel Friend” como Aysun

2018: “Deliha 2″ como Eda

2020: “Feride”

The Eda Ece series:

2011-2013: “The Dirty Seven” como Cimbom

2014: “Love Me Like This” como Zeyno

2015-2016: “Relationship Status: Mixed” como Elif

2018–2023: “Pecado original” como Yıldız Yılmaz

7. HIS SOCIAL WORK

Eda Ece used to support the Turkish Cancer Society on their social networks. Likewise, she has shown herself to be committed to the social situation of territories such as Kenyaa country where he sent a water tank and sponsored a child named They mutate.

8. IMAGES OF EDA ECE

The artist wears a striking fuchsia blouse (Photo: Eda Ece / Instagram)

The young woman was born in Istanbul (Photo: Eda Ece / Instagram)

Eda wears a yellow dress (Photo: Eda Ece / Instagram)

MORE INFORMATION ABOUT “ORIGINAL SIN”

HOW MANY SEASONS AND CHAPTERS DOES “ORIGINAL SIN” HAVE?

The Turkish soap opera tells us a story of love, betrayal and luxury throughout its plot. Starring Sevval Sam, Eda Ece and Sevda Erginci, “Original Sin” will try to captivate the demanding Spanish audience in each of its 6 seasons and its 161 episodes produced.

WHAT IS THE FAVORITE TURKISH SOAP OPERA OF THE YILMAZ SISTERS IN “ORIGINAL SIN”?

The Yilmaz sisters’ favorite Turkish soap opera is “Woman”, the drama starring actress Özge Özpirinçci. This story was broadcast in more than 65 countries with outstanding audience results.

During the first episodes of “Original Sin”, we have seen that the sisters Zeynep and Yildiz were talking in their living room while watching a television series. If you look carefully, it is the story of Bahar, a fighting mother who was abandoned as a child and who as an adult must face various complicated situations with her two children.