“Original Sin”: what will happen in the Turkish soap opera on Monday, March 20

Turkish soap opera “Original sin” is the new bet of Antena 3, after the end of “Tierra amarga”. The Ottoman drama stars actresses Sevda Erginci and Eda Ece, who play Zeynep and Yildiz, respectively, two sisters who are very different.

“Original sin” It was released in Turkey in 2018 and has been broadcast in more than 70 countries, including several Latin American countries. Undoubtedly an international success and Antena 3 hopes to achieve the same audience levels as other Turkish dramas that have been broadcast in the past.

In Friday’s episode of “Original sin”, we have seen that Halit hired a PA for Yildiz and Zeynep is heartbroken after Alihan broke up with her. After these events, what will happen in the next episode of the Turkish soap opera? Here we tell you.

The actresses Sevda Erginci and Eda Ece are the protagonists of the Turkish soap opera “Original Sin” (Photo: Med Yapim)

WHAT WILL HAPPEN IN THE CHAPTER OF “ORIGINAL SIN” ON MONDAY, MARCH 20?

In the next chapter of “Original Sin”, on Monday, March 20, we will see how Zeynep and Alihan try to gradually overcome their breakup. The youngsters go their separate ways and do their best to be well.

Zeynep was left devastated after Alihan decided to leave the relationship and told her that he had not acted like he really was towards her. The young woman distanced herself from him and decided to leave work so as not to see her boss anymore.

For his part, Alihan did not want to face his feelings. The young man keeps the memories of the good times he lived with Zeynep, but he prefers to hide them. What will he end up doing? what will happen to them?

Turkish actor Onur Tuna in the role of Alihan in the soap opera “Original Sin” (Photo: Med Yapim)

HOW TO SEE “ORIGINAL SIN”?

The Turkish soap opera “Original Sin” is broadcast from Monday to Friday on the Antena 3 signal at 5:30 p.m. After the end of “Tierra amarga”, this new production occupies the television slot until 7:00 p.m., according to the channel’s programming.

In addition to being broadcast on Antena 3, it is worth saying that you can also enjoy the programming through streaming. For this, you only have to be subscribed to the ATRESplayer Premium platform. As a user of the service, you will have access to the aired episodes of the TV series, exclusive previews and additional material from the famous Ottoman production.

Turkish actress Eda Ece plays Yildiz in the soap opera “Original Sin” (Photo: Med Yapim)

MORE INFORMATION ABOUT “ORIGINAL SIN”

HOW MANY SEASONS AND CHAPTERS DOES “ORIGINAL SIN” HAVE?

The Turkish soap opera tells us a story of love, betrayal and luxury throughout its plot. Starring Sevval Sam, Eda Ece and Sevda Erginci, “Original Sin” will try to captivate the demanding Spanish audience in each of its 6 seasons and its 161 episodes produced.