“Original Sin”: what will happen in the Turkish soap opera this Friday, March 17

What will happen in “Original Sin” has filled the audience with intrigue, especially after seeing the blow to the heart that Zeynep received from Alihan. A trap will appear in the next episode of “Yasak Elma” and the possible victim will be Yildiz. Will his rivals’ plan work out? Here we anticipate what will be seen in the Turkish soap opera on Friday, March 17.

Without a doubt, Alihan’s decision left more than one moved. Although the cold businessman had already shown some clues that he was not going to give up his intention not to step on the uncertain but exciting terrain of love.

Therefore, even though the affair with Zeynep spread and made him feel good, the businessman preferred to return to being the detached subject who has allergies to stable relationships. And he did it when the possibility of a more formal engagement loomed in his encounters with Zeynep.

“I tried hard to have you, now that I have you, it’s over”, Alihan told Zeynep, who reproached him if all they had lived through were lies. Not receiving more answers, the young woman cried inconsolably and now she will have to witness more difficult moments in the story of “original sin”Ottoman drama that airs on the TV channel Antenna 3 of Spain.

Onur Tuna como Alihan en la serie otomana (Photo: Med Yapım)

WHAT WILL HAPPEN IN “ORIGINAL SIN” ON FRIDAY, MARCH 17?

Yildiz will be in trouble in the next chapter of “Original Sin”. The young woman will be the target of Ender’s trap, who will collude with her brother Caner to manage a false invitation letter. In this way, they will make their victim believe that she has been included in a royal event, which she will not be able to reject.

Yildiz will be involved in a dilemma. The young woman will suddenly receive an invitation to a special event. She will be flattered and calmer, after Zehra teased her for not having friends or going to parties. Even if she suspects something, she will give in to her wishes to counter the other woman.

This way, Ender will also seek to harm her husband Halit and thus achieve their darkest desires. However, the situation will change radically when Yildiz finds out about the plan against him and the workers of the Argun mansion will be key in that peak moment of the soap opera.

Meanwhile, Zeynep will try to keep her heart calm to go to work and run into Alihan, who has just broken off their romantic relationship in an improvised way. She will need to calm her feelings because she wants to keep working, but her boss’s attitude will make her quit. Will she leave the company forever?

Yıldız en una escena de la telenovela turca (Photo: Med Yapım)

HOW TO SEE “ORIGINAL SIN”?

Turkish soap opera episodes “Original sin” They premiere at the usual time from Monday to Friday at 5:30 p.m. (Spain time) on Antena 3.

In addition, you can enjoy the programming through streaming. For this, you just have to be subscribed to the plataforma ATRESplayer Premium.

ACTORS AND CHARACTERS OF THE TELENOVELA “ORIGINAL SIN”

Sevda Erginci como Zeynep

Eda Ece como Yildiz

Sevval Sam as Ender

Talat Bulut como Halit

Onur Tuna como Alihan

Safak Pekdemir como Zehra

Ilber Kaboglu como Erim

Ayşegül Çınar como Lila

HOW MANY SEASONS AND CHAPTERS DOES “ORIGINAL SIN” HAVE?

The Turkish soap opera tells us a story of love, betrayal and luxury throughout its plot. Starring Sevval Sam, Eda Ece and Sevda Erginci, “Original Sin” will try to captivate the demanding Spanish audience in each of its 6 seasons and its 161 episodes produced.

WHAT IS THE FAVORITE TURKISH SOAP OPERA OF THE YILMAZ SISTERS IN “ORIGINAL SIN”?

The Yilmaz sisters’ favorite Turkish soap opera is “Woman”, the drama starring actress Özge Özpirinçci. This story was broadcast in more than 65 countries with outstanding audience results.

During the first episodes of “Original Sin”, we have seen that the sisters Zeynep and Yildiz were talking in their living room while watching a television series. If you look carefully, it is the story of Bahar, a fighting mother who was abandoned as a child and who as an adult must face various complicated situations with her two children.