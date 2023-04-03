Orlando Pride vs. Angel City FC – Football Match Report – April 2, 2023 – Reuters Sports News

Katie Johnson’s goal in the last game of the match gave Angel City FC a 2-1 victory against Orlando Pride in Sunday’s only National Women’s Soccer League game.

Claire Emslie converted on a penalty for Angel City (1-1-0) in the first half at Exploria Stadium in Orlando after Alyssa Thompson, selected first in the 2023 NWSL Draft, was eliminated during a breakaway in the box. Emslie sent Pride keeper Anna Moorhouse diving in the other direction and netted her penalty into the right corner.

Rookie Messiah Bright scored his first NWSL goal in the 51st minute for Orlando (0-2-0), dribbling past two Angel City defenders before sliding it to the left corner to tie the game.

Emslie got a second chance from the penalty spot in the 89th minute when a handball was called into the box, but Moorhouse made a big save. Angel City came close to winning another penalty, but it was canceled due to an offside violation in the build-up.

On the last play of the match, substitute Johnson headed in Emslie’s corner, giving Angel City the win. It was the last game-winning goal in an NWSL regular season game.