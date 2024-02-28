Ortega Cano, grandfather: Michu finds out at the same time about her pregnancy and Jos Fernando’s infidelity

Michu, that woman whom Jos Ortega Cano’s family does not seem to have much appreciation for for the constant ugly things they do to her by ignoring her from all her big social events, he’s going to turn the bullfighter widower of Roco Jurado and divorced from Ana María Aldn in grandfather for the second time.

This is what she herself confirmed to the magazine Weekto whom he told that She is pregnant with her second child and that the father, as in the case of the first, is José Fernando Ortegathe young man whom the right-hander and the Chipionera singer had adopted along with his biological sister Gloria Camila, who at the moment seems to lead a more orderly life than the teacher’s firstborn.

The young woman, whose sentimental relationship with the bullfighter’s son is now completely broken, shows her incipient maternity curves in the publication. Specifically, she is ten weeks pregnantand rests to overcome without problems this delicate first trimester of pregnancy in which she would have found out at the same time about José Fernando’s infidelity and about her upcoming motherhood.

Hurricane of emotions

As, a It makes it happy for Michu (who wants to leave that nickname behind and return to María Jesús) Having a second baby, after her little Roco, adds a high-risk pregnancy due to her emotional situation, after seeing José Fernando kissing another woman and deciding that she would not give him any more opportunities.

After ten years of love story with ups and downs, Michu would have decided to be a mother alonenow far from José Fernando, who he would have no hope of maturing or settling down to assume responsibilities and make future plans.

We have had many obstacles in our relationship, but we have been overcoming them all for love. Until now. I found out I was pregnant the same day I saw José Fernando kissing another woman.count to Week. While he was asking me for Christmas gifts, he was hooking up with someone else, he said on Instagram.