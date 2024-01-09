Ortega Cano opens up to love in And Now Sonsoles: If there is a girlfriend out there...

The program And Now Sonsoles has dedicated part of its installment this Tuesday to remembering the 50th anniversary of Jesuln de Ubrique. The bullfighter, who took the alternative at the hands of José Ortega Cano, is remembered for the abundant popularity he had among women. In fact, one of the highlights of his career was the bullfight he gave in 1994 in front of 9,000 women.

It was attractive to women and young people. I think he did very well for the party and there it is, because when he was bullfighting the paper ran out and the atmosphere was beautiful. Above all, to see the women and girls at the bullfighting festival.Ortega Cano has assessed in the format presented by Sonsoles nega.

In addition to talking about bulls and slightly about his personal and family life, the right-hander has joked on several occasions about his sentimental situation. ddivorced from Ana María Aldn less than a year ago, the bullfighter is still single, although he is not closed to love. I want to live, to be happyof being full of spirit and working, he expressed.

Would you have been able to lock yourself in a women’s square? the reporter asked. Well, I’m fine, eh, she answered. I have a good figure, thin and strong. Very good. If there is a girlfriend out there… I feel young and stronghe added later when Beatriz Cortzar reminded him of his recent 70th birthday.

With the complicit situation already installed on the set and in the connection, Ortega Cano has joked about the possibility of finding a partner again. The moment I tell them that I want to fight, they get angry. Even so, she has not ruled out accepting Nega’s invitation to talk about love. on the stage Love is life, it is necessary, he settled before launching a message that seemed to make the program reporter uncomfortable.. Here I have it, here I have it. Tomorrow we have another interview?Ortega Cano joked while from Madrid they laughed clarifying that His partner was busy.