Oscar 2023: The rating of the ceremony increased and here are the data

After a long wait, Last March 12 we finally met the winners of the Oscars 2023, in a ceremony that had everything from emotional moments to other rare ones. However, it is no secret to anyone that for some years, lThe award has dropped in rating, although it seems that things have changed in this new edition.

It is known that many people have stopped watching the Oscars ceremony because they find it boring and they are not interested in who gets the golden statuettes. But even if you don’t believe it, everything indicates that the Academy still has several opportunities to attract a new audience and win back the old school.

Illustrative image of the Oscar ceremony/Photo: Getty Images

The rating increased at the Oscars 2023

And it is that according to Variety and Nielsen reports, on average, 18.7 million viewers in the United States checked out everything that happened at the Oscars 2023, staying with 4.0 audience points. Although yes, the vast majority of those who watched the 95th Academy Awards ceremony in Hollywood were people between the ages of 18 and 49.

Either way, this is a real achievement for the Academy as they saw a 13% viewership increase compared to last year’s ceremonyWell, it is said that at least 16.62 million people checked that edition of the Oscars where the now famous slap from Will Smith to Chris Rock happened.

One thing we must recognize is that the numbers for the 2023 Oscars are the best that have been won in a long time. To be exact, since the 2020 ceremony, which was put together just before the coronavirus pandemic broke out and had no more and no less than 23.6 million viewers in the United States.

Although the figures left by the Oscars 2023 are very good for the Hollywood Academy, you also have to be honest: the rating of this edition falls short next to what happened at the 2019 awards ceremony, since 29.6 million people saw the moment in which Green Book he was left with the statuette for Best Picture.

Jimmy Kimmel conducting the Oscars 2023 / Photo: Getty Images

What do you think of this whole situation? Did you like the 2023 Oscars ceremony and the category winners? What do you think they should improve to get back to the rating they had in previous years?

