Oscar Pistorius denied parole

Pretoria.- Former Olympic runner Oscar Pistorius had his request for parole rejected this Friday after it was decided that he has not served the “minimum period of detention” required to get out of jail after his conviction for manslaughter in the murder of his girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp in 2013.

The parole board determined that Pistorius will be able to reapply in August 2024, the South African Department of Corrections said in a statement. The panel referred to a new clarification in the Pistorius judgment that the South African High Court of Appeal issued three days ago, according to the statement.

The result was a surprise, but there has been a legal dispute over whether Pistorius should be eligible for parole due to a series of appeals in his case. He was originally convicted of manslaughter in 2014, but the case went through several appeals before he was finally sentenced to 13 years and five months for murder in 2017.

In South Africa, felony defendants must serve at least half of their sentence to be eligible for parole.