Oscar-winning actor Louis Gossett Jr. dies at 87

MIAMI.- He actor Louis Gossett Jr., who won a scar for his role in An Officer and a Gentleman, He died at 87 years old. The information was confirmed by his family, through a statement; However, they did not provide details of the cause of death.

“We regret with all our hearts to confirm that our beloved father passed away this morning. We would like to thank everyone for their condolences at this time. Please respect the privacy of the family during this difficult time,” reads the letter that was released by the publicist of Gosset.

The performer began his path in the performing arts as a teenager, after an injury prevented him from continuing his path as a basketball player. However, after a theater class, Louis fell in love with the profession; debuting in Broadway at 15 years in production Take A Giant Stepwhich starred, rese CNN.

With the ambition of reaching Hollywood, Gossett took classes with figures such as Marilyn Monroe and Martin Landau.

Perseverance in the face of obstacles

“I had to learn the importance of what it takes to survive in this city and I had to act like I was second class. I had to take responsibility for being an African-American person in America,” he said in the past when questioned. about the difficulties he faced on his way to fame.

Despite the obstacles due to his color, he did not give up, and in 1961 he made his film debut with A Raisin in the Sun. It was in 1977, when he obtained the role of Fidler in the miniseries Roots. His performance earned him an Emmy.

Later, he found his place in An Office and a Gentleman in 1982, for which he won a scarf.

In 1992, he played civil rights activist Sidney Williams in The Josephine Baker Story, from HBO. Then, he was also awarded a Golden Globe.

Retirement and health

Louis Gossett Jr. was diagnosed in 2010 with prostate cancer, and in order to raise visibility and awareness about this disease, he made his condition public.

“I will set an example for the large number of African American men who are victims of this disease because of the comparatively low emphasis in our community on preventive screening and early treatment. I want to influence them to seek, as I have, excellent medical care and early detection that is available now,” he said.