Oscars 2023: Deepika Padukone is misidentified as THIS Hollywood model for her red carpet appearance; fans hit out at media outlet for racism – Reuters

Now, that is unacceptable; Deepika Padukone is a global icon and a recognized face, and yet if the Hollywood media gets her name wrong, it’s pure racism,” fans say as they express their disappointment after Getty Images failed to identified bollywood diva and mentioned her name Hollywood model named Camila Alves on their page Soon Deepika fans went wild on the media and reminded them who Deepika is and slammed them for this stupid mistake and slammed it characterized as sheer negligence in light of his immense talent.

Deepika Padukone turned heads with her stunning red carpet appearance at the 2023 Oscars in a classic Louis Vuitton off-the-shoulder gown. Our girlfriend was featuring the sensational Indian song Naatu Naatu from SS Rajamouli’s RRR which won Best Original Song at the Oscars in 2023. Deepika Padukone captured millions of hearts of her fans with her appearance at the Oscars 2023 and the diva also mentioned her pride on RRR’s big win.

This is Deepika Padukone, the leading lady of Pathan. 2 months ago she was boycotted in India for her film, Today she represented India at #Oscar a global event with grace and with a smile. The boycott gang should be ashamed today pic.twitter.com/SSR8dvg0Vs Dr Nimo Yadav (@niiravmodi) 13 mars 2023

Deepika has been hailed for her grace in standing at the 2023 Oscars with such beauty and confidence as she represented Indian cinema on the world stage. The actress received a huge shoutout from many in Bollywood, straight from Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Alia Bhatt and Karan Johar were in awe of her grace and the way she carried herself. Kangana Ranaut also mentioned how difficult it is to stand where Deepika is and how graceful she is.