Osmel Sousa considers that The House of the Famous is a joke

MIAMI.- Osmel Sousa participated in the past season of The house of the famous . Now, the Tsar of Beauty gave his opinion with the current installment.

“The Cuban, known as The Beauty Czar, believes that there is a horrific amount of gossip in the new season,” declared the Cuban, according to information reported in People In Spanish .

Osmel Sousa supports Geraldine Bazn

“I love Geraldine’s entry in The house of the famous. She is going to give the house a different look from what there is until now, which is a horrific amount of gossip, which clashes with the elegance and how beautiful that house is, that amount of contentious people (relative to lawsuits). what’s there,” he added about the Telemundo program.

Osmel Sousa also assured that the Mexican actress could be the winner of the fourth season.

“(Geraldine Bazn is) a glamorous, pretty woman, a woman who has important content because she is a great actress, well dressed, I loved it,” he said.

About The house of the famous

With episodes full of drama and surprises, The house of the famousproduced by Endemol Shine Boomdog, a division of Banijay, opens a window into celebrities’ most intimate moments, offering viewers an unfiltered and unparalleled multi-platform experience through linear streaming and exclusive 24/7 live access. by Telemundo.com.

With more than 50 hidden cameras and 60 microphones, their every move is captured 24/7 as they eat, sleep, share bathrooms, have intimate conversations, and tackle household chores, nomination challenges, and graduation ceremonies. elimination.

Viewers can witness the dynamic alliances, rivalries and romances as these personalities compete to take home the grand cash prize.