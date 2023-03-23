Osorio Chong left coordination in the Senate, but will go against Alito Moreno: “He has to leave the PRI”

The senator has not yet defined whether he will go to another bench or continue without a parliamentary group

Miguel Angel Osorio Chong launched again against the national leader of the PRI, Alito Morenowhom he accused of not “letting go” of the power of the tricolor, since he pointed out that the assembly is illegal and announced that he will not continue to lead the coordination of the Institutional Revolutionary, even that he will leave the bench, but that he will not renounce his militancy .

During the press conference, the legislator assured that the current PRI leader has done everything to perpetuate himself, “believing that the PRI belongs to him”for which he warned that he will continue to challenge, thanks to his right as a militant, as long as the current leadership leaves the party.

“I advance you, I will continue with the challenges. I have rights within the PRI. They would love me to resign from the PRI, I am not going to give them that pleasure, I am going to reach the last consequences (…) Alejandro Moreno has to leave the PRI”, were some of the words that the senator issued.

Osorio Chong will leave the PRI bench (Twitter/@asiesguzmanm)

Likewise, he assured that he warned his now former colleagues in the parliamentary group that “with due respect, What a pity they give me that they had lent themselves to the tricks of Alejandro Moreno”, since they indicated that they themselves recognized that their work at the head of the party in the Upper House was good, so much so that they invited two notaries to settle the management of the resources; however, the senators said it was not necessary.

However, he stressed that he was dissatisfied with the fact that said decision had occurred at this time, because the party will have to fight to retain the bastions of the tricolor in the Mexico state and Coahuila.

That’s when he explained that being a man of institutions, would not lend itself to “games” that Moreno Cárdenas has carried out, for which reason he “left” them their coordination, but not before telling them that the process had to be formal and the resignation had to have been requested through institutional channels through a document.

“I told them that I appreciated all this time that I was coordinator”

Osorio Chong ceased to be the coordinator of the PRI in the Senate (Twitter/@letroblesrosa)

Alejandro Moreno will be present at the meeting of PRI senators (Twitter/@alitomorenoc)

The national leader of the Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI), Alexander alito Dark Cárdenas, arrived at facilities of the Senate of the Republic to be present at the meeting of the parliamentary group where it is expected that the coordinator of the bench will change, that is, that Miguel Ángel Osorio Chong will leave office.

The information was released by the journalist Leticia Robles de la Rosa, who indicated that around 5:00 p.m. (central Mexico time) the former governor of Campeche was observed entering the facilities of the legislative compound from Paseo de la Reforma.

“EXTRA!! The leader @PRI_Nacional @alitomorenoc arrived at @senadomexicano. It turns out that he will participate in the meeting where 7 senators promote the dismissal of @osoriochong ”, he wrote on March 22.

Mario Zamora denied that Alito Moreno is in the Senate (Twitter/@asiesguzmann)

However, it should be made clear that The PRI leader will not be able to participate or make decisions in the meeting, because if it does, it will not be valid, since everything must be agreed only by the senators of the tricolor. On the other hand, Senator Mario Zamora denied that Alito Moreno was in Manuel Añorve’s office.

Forty minutes late, Osorio Chong, Eruviel Ávila, Ruiz Massieu and Nuvia Mayorga arrived at the meeting (Twitter/@letroblesrosa)

Almost 40 minutes later, senators Osorio Chong, Claudia Ruíz Massieu, Eruviel Ávila and Nuvia Mayorga, who did not sign the agendathey arrived at the central patio of the Upper House to attend the meeting that was agreed.

Although he did not stop for long to chat with the media present, the former governor of Hidalgo also asked to be allowed into the meeting; however, he noted that the meeting “is irregular” since to be official, he must have summoned her.

Prior to the arrival of the still PRI coordinator, Manuel Anorvewho is expected to be the new representative of the tricolor in the Senate of the Republic, went to the office where the meeting is held and assured that most would be expected in order to begin with the analysis of the match situation.

“Let’s wait…let’s wait”

Information in development…