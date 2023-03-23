Osteoporosis May Increase Risk of Dementia metropolises

People with low bone density – a condition popularly known as osteoporosis – are at a 42% higher risk of developing dementia, compared to individuals with healthy bones. This is what shows a study published this Wednesday (22/3) in Neurology magazinefrom the American Academy of Neurology.

Previous research has shown that factors such as diet and exercise can affect bone health in different ways, as well as a person’s risk of developing dementia. The new study by scientists at the Erasmus University Medical Center in the Netherlands has found a link between bone loss and the recurrence of cognitive impairments.

“It is possible that bone loss occurs in the early stages of dementia, years before any symptoms manifest. If this is the case, bone loss could be a risk indicator and patients could be targeted for screening and better care”, suggests the study’s author, physician Mohammad Arfan Ikram, from the Erasmus University Medical Center, in the Netherlands.

The study involved 3,651 people with an average age of 72. For more than a decade, volunteers have had bone density X-rays, physical tests, bone scans and tests for dementia.

When the experiment began, none of the participants had dementia, but 19% of them (688 people) developed the syndrome over an average period of 11 years. Of the 1,211 participants with the lowest total body bone density, 90 developed cognitive impairments within ten years. Among the 1,211 people with the highest bone density, 52 ended the study with a diagnosis of dementia.

After adjusting for the volunteers’ profile factors, such as age, gender and family history of dementia, the researchers found that people with the lowest bone density were 42% more likely to develop the condition than individuals in the group with the healthiest bones. .

The study authors point out that the results only show an association between the two conditions. They do not prove that low bone density causes dementia. “More studies are needed to understand the connection between bone density and memory loss,” says Ikram.

