Otr Elkalam: Wooden tablets of the Koran bring a German doctor to Saudi Arabia to take part in the world’s largest religious competition

Otr Elkalam

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, March 30, 2023 (Reuters) /PRNewswire/

The wooden tablets of the Holy Quran in Marrakech and the recitation sessions at the old Saturday market near the Moroccan city of Beni Mellal helped the German participant of Moroccan origin, Salahuddin Mutabid, to the Otr Elkalam competitions, one of the initiatives of the Saudi General Entertainment Authority after he There he had mastered the memorization of the Holy Qur’an, making him a famous imam who attracted the attention of European Islamic centers which brought him to the German city of Essen.

In the sixth episode of Otr Elkalam, the rivalry between the German candidate, who combines medicine with leading prayers, and his Yemeni colleague Yusef Hussein, who works as an educational mentor in Yemeni Koranic schools, became clear. Mutabid qualified for the next level thanks to his distinctive voice and vocal ability and beauty in reciting the verses of the Holy Quran.

Competition for the adhan title intensified between Saudi muazzin Abdulrahman al-Subhi, who had previous experience of adhan at Boston’s Roxbury Mosque and the Islamic University Mosque in Malaysia, and Yemeni Issa Al-Jaadi, who passionately recited the adhan, making excellent use of the maqamat (music structure). Al-Jaadi qualified for the next stage of the competition, which is the largest of its kind in the world with a total prize pool of US$3.3 million. First place finisher in Quran recitation title will get US$800,000, first place finisher in Adhan title will get US$534,000.

The Otr Elkalam program, which airs daily during Ramadan on MBC and digital platform Shahid, highlights the outstanding voices reciting the holy Quran and speaking the Adhan. The episodes can be viewed via the link on the show’s YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/@OtrElkalam.

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2044495/Otr_Elkalam.jpg

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/de/pressemitteilungen/otr-elkalam-holztafeln-des-korans-bringen-einen-deutschen-arzt-nach-saudi-arabien-um-am-groWten-religiosen-wettbewerb-der-welt-teilzunehmen-301786413.html

Original content by: Otr Elkalam, transmitted by news aktuell