Otto Kern died five years ago: widow engaged to French prince

Oh, là, là, what love!

Five and a half years after the death of “Shirt King” Otto Kern († 67), his widow Naomi-Valeska (42) is finally happy again. And not only that: even engaged and soon married! This is reported by the magazine “Gala”.

The new man in Naomi-Valeska Kern’s life is also no stranger: Prince Philippe d’Orléans (50) is a descendant of the French royal family.

Great love! Naomi-Valeska Kern and Prince Philippe d’Orleans Photo: EPA-EFE

“We crossed paths a few years ago. But we really noticed each other a year and a half ago at an event organized by the Prince Albert Foundation in Monaco. It was also the right moment for both of us to start a new relationship.”

After his divorce at the end of 2022, the prince asked for the hand of the core widow on her birthday, March 2 – with a 3-carat ruby ​​ring. There is no wedding date yet.

Prince Philippe comes from old French nobility Photo: Wikimedia

And children? “We would both be very happy about that. But I’m already 42, so there’s not that much time left.”