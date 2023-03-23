“Our middle-age euphoria”. James celebrates 40 years with new album

Os James announced, this Thursday, March 23, the release of ‘Be Opened By The Wonderful’, an anniversary album that celebrates the band’s four decades.

On their Facebook page, the British group from Manchester revealed that ‘Be Opened By The Wonderful’ will be released on June 9th.

The disc presents a selection of 20 songs that were part of the James career and that have now been reinterpreted by 22 musicians and a choir of eight singers, not only from the band but also from the ‘ORCA22 Orchestra’ and the Choir ‘Manchester Inspirational Voices’.

“Life begins at 40. In our middle-aged euphoria we recorded a symphonic double album of some of our deepest chords,” wrote Tim Booth on the band’s Facebook page.

Next April a new song will be released, ‘Love Make a Fool’, which is also part of the album, which will be available on CD and LP. Until then you can hear the new version of ‘She’s a Star’.

Read Also: Bárbara Tinoco performs at Altice Arena in October. Before, launches ‘Bichinho’