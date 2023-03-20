Outrage in the networks for what happened in “Big Brother”

There is no doubt that “Big Brother” It is the television phenomenon of the moment. Telefe’s bet paid off and is the channel’s most watched.

Although the reality show has been established since its debut more than 20 years ago, after the pandemic there were certain doubts about how people would react when they saw it again. “Big Brother” onscreen.

Everything indicates that despite the passage of time “Big Brother” does not lose validity. With the rise of social networks, what happens in the program headed by Santiago del Moro generates unimaginable repercussions among the public and Internet users.

Last night there was a new elimination gala for the format that is broadcast by Telefe and leads Santiago del Moro. The one who left the house was Romina Uhrig. Along with her went Caramel, the puppy that entered a few weeks ago and was adopted by her, a decision that caused great outrage among viewers.

“Mora is looking for her brother Caramelo. Please let him in again,” claimed a user on Twitter. Thousands of messages similar to that have been replicated since yesterday past midnight, when the pet was seen on the air of Telefe, apparently somewhat sad and disoriented by the departure of the other puppy.

Even Cristian U spoke out against the decision to produce “Big Brother.”

A large part of the people agree that it would have been a better idea for the two to remain until the grand finale of the cycle led by Santiago del Moro, which will be exactly within a week.

Confirmed

Next Monday, March 27, we will finally know who is established as the winner of this edition of “Big Brother”.

Del Moro revealed live that the final will be broadcast next Monday at 10:30 p.m.

Only Marcos, Nacho and Julieta made it to the final stretch, who have been in the house since day one and have never had contact with the outside except for recent visits from their relatives. Voting for the public is already open and the vote is now positive, that is, the message must express who is chosen to be crowned in the final.