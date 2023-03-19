Oven: This is the meaning of the symbols of the kitchen appliance

Berlin

An oven belongs in every household. For the ideal cooking result, it is important that you know the meaning of the individual characters.

An oven belongs in everyone Household to the basic equipment. The kitchen appliance can bake everything from simple breakfast rolls to lasagne to Christmas goose. Depending on what you want to prepare, there are different functions that are marked by specific characters.

In order for your dish to succeed, you need the right one oven sign choose. You shouldn’t grill a lasagna and to make the goose crispy on the outside you need more than just circulating air. We have therefore compiled the meaning of the most important symbols for you.

Kitchen tips: The three most common oven signs

Big or small, everyone oven features the small characters next to the slider. Depending on the manufacturer, other functions can complement the kitchen appliance. In most households, these three functions are used the most:













Two-sided heat

circulating air

hot air





Of course you can also simply bake everything from pretzels to salmon with the same function. But if you know the meaning of the oven signs and use them correctly, you can Kitchen optimize. Whether something is prepared correctly makes all the difference when it comes to taste.

Oven sign: You should know these meanings

Top/bottom heat, circulating air and hot air are by far not all oven signs. So that you can use your kitchen properly, we have put together an overview of the most important ones Sign and their meaning:

Sign Meaning Look use Two-sided heat The heat in the oven comes exclusively from above and below. It is a mild heat that slowly heats the food. Two horizontal lines. Bakery products

casseroles

Vegetables circulating air Convection means that the heat that is produced at the top and bottom is also distributed evenly in the oven by a fan. A fan with three to four rotor blades. Bakery products

casseroles

Vegetables hot air In convection mode, the heat is produced by an external heater on the fan and blown directly into the oven. A fan with three or four blades surrounded by a circle. dishes with a lot of liquid

Cookies

puff pastry

crispy shortcrust pastry Grill The upper heating rods in the oven become particularly hot. The surface of the food is particularly browned and gives it a roasted aroma. A jagged line in the top half of the oven sign. convection grill The heat from the upper heating rods is distributed throughout the oven by the fan. This gives the grilled food an even browning. A fan is depicted in the center of the sign, and above it is a jagged line symbolizing the grill.

Whether you have fish or meat in your Household It is up to you to always prepare using the convection grill mode. These are examples of how the oven symbols are used.

More on the subject of household, kitchen and oven:

Know the meaning: Beware of the fan sign on the oven

The fan sign there are two times with some ovens. Both signs look very similar at first glance, but if you look closely, you’ll see the difference.

Convection: With the oven sign for convection, only one fan is shown.

Hot air: The symbol for hot air has a circle around the fan.

This Meaning you should definitely know, since hot air and circulating air bake with different intensity. With convection, the heat from the top and bottom heating elements is slowly distributed throughout the oven. But with hot air, the heat is produced by an external heater directly on the fan and immediately blown into the oven. The kitchen appliance heats up faster as a result. You should keep an eye on your food, otherwise your food may burn.

WAZ newsletter: Register now for free! The daily newsletter – now with all important updates about the war in Ukraine.





your daily News Overview: Register here for the WAZ newsletter for free!





More articles from this category can be found here: Life



