Over 30,000 declarations already submitted in Dalarna

– Everyone has been able to log in and look at their declaration from March 10 this year and has had time to go through the declaration. We had a record number of people who received the declaration in their digital mailboxes this year. There were 5.4 million who received their declaration digitally this year, roughly 300,000 more than in 2022, says Emelie Köhn, declaration coordinator at the Tax Agency.

Money back in April

Despite that, on the whole, there were somewhat fewer this year than last year who declared directly. At the same time, the Swedish Tax Agency has seen for several years that the trend has been towards earlier declarations, above all by those who are to get money back.

So many must declare

According to the Swedish Tax Agency, those who only have to approve without changes or additions can receive any tax refund on April 5-6. But then it is required that you declare by March 30 at the latest.

The last day to submit the declaration is May 2. A total of 231,159 people in Dalarna must declare in 2023.