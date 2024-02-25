Overcrowding crisis at pet shelters in Miami-Dade

In fact, scientific studies support the transformative power that pets have in people’s lives, because they reduce stress and anxiety, help counteract depression, strengthen the immune system and even reduce the risk of cardiovascular diseases.

However, in Miami-Dade A worrying situation is being recorded that is very similar to that reported by authorities in other county and state jurisdictions in the country: many people have been forced to part with their best friends, the affectionate ‘Rocky’, the restless ‘Max’, of the playful ‘Linda’, or the cat ‘Minnie’ who made mischief with the ball of thread, and not because they wanted it, but out of necessity.

Because of this, the County’s two public shelters are currently over capacity. In this, two phenomena would have had a strong influence as determining factors, according to the Miami-Dade Animal Department.

The pandemic of COVID-19 The sterilization program was suspended for almost a year, and today there is a higher canine population in the community. In addition, perhaps with greater weight, inflation and shortages that mainly burden residents who receive low salaries would be another cause for the abandonment of animals.

Overpopulation

Annette José, director of the Miami-Dade Animal Department, spoke with DIARIO LAS AMÉRICAS. In her exclusive statements to our newspaper, the official explained that at the main headquarters located in Doral the maximum occupancy capacity is 350 dogs and 100 cats.

“But right now we have in Doral, including the old Medley shelter, that we had to use, more than 600 dogs”, he commented.

Pet overpopulation led the agency to once again have the shelter located in the city of Medley, also owned by the County, which closed its doors to the public in 2016 after the construction of the new center in Doral.

José explained that “the old shelter in Medley was being used only for dog quarantine that were going to be transported to other places or for those who were very sick and we had to separate them from others, but with this we have had to use it much more.”

The increase in the number of pets in the County’s care also led the agency to turn more frequently to its “partners” in the field of animal protection, which are organizations of different nature with shelters in both Florida and the United States. other states in the country, and even in Canada.

In this way, on Saturday, February 17 35 dogs were sent to Massachusetts by air. “In that place, these pets already had families waiting for them,” he said.

Sterilization

The director of the county agency also referred to the motivations that led to the suspension of sterilization surgeries during the pandemic.

“This overpopulation is due to the pandemic because we had to stop doing sterilization surgeries, since we had to leave all the tools used in the clinic for the hospitals.

“Hospitals had their crisis of COVID patients, and by stopping sterilizations to help hospitals, now we are seeing the consequencewhich is pet overpopulation,” he said.

Sterilizing a dog is a surgical procedure that prevents the animal from reproducing. There are different sterilization techniques, depending on the sex and the owner’s preferences. Some of the most common are castration, vasectomy, tubal ligation or chemical sterilization.

At this time, Animal Services of Miami-Dade is offering free sterilization, including vaccinations and a microchip.

Economy

The economic situation of the country, the increase in the price of housing rent and the return to work centers after the COVID pandemic are also associated as possible factors for people getting rid of their pets.

“Many people had to change homes. Instead of being in a house with a patio, they are now in an apartment. We are seeing that rents are very high. All this affects a person if he wants to have a pet,” José noted.

According to recent data collected by local real estate agencies, andThe average cost of rent in cities like Miami, Orlando and Tampa has seen an increase of 15% to 23% in recent years.

But the cost of maintaining a dog or cat also has an important weight on a family or person’s budget.

Inflation in the United States has affected the price of dog food, as production, transportation and distribution costs have increased. According to the Department of Labor’s Consumer Price Index (CPI), annual inflation in the United States was 6.8% in November 2023, the highest since 1982.

José pointed out “the return to normality” in labor matters after COVID as an issue that may have had an impact on the abandonment of pets.

“Many have returned to work or are also working in other locations outside the county or country, or they are traveling more, and they cannot fulfill the responsibility of having a dog at home. And given this change in life, we are seeing that more dogs are entering here,” he stated.

Euthanasia

This DIARIO LAS AMÉRICAS report was motivated by complaints from some readers who mentioned that massive euthanasia procedures were being carried out due to overcrowding in the County’s shelters.

Regarding this aspect, José emphasized that “we never use euthanasia to make space. We are fortunate to be a county with many resources. One of them is Medley, which, although it is an older shelter than the one in Doral, serves to care for and feed the dogs.”

In his words, pets “only” are “put to sleep” when they are “very sick, they are suffering a lot and humanly we don’t want them to suffer anymore.” This procedure is also chosen when “the dog is very aggressive because he has been trained to be that way and the veterinarians determine that there is no possibility of rehabilitation.”

Data provided by that county agency indicate that The Miami-Dade Animal Department “is nationally recognized as a life-saving shelter.”. More than 90% of lives are saved.”

Faced with overcrowding in its shelters, Miami-Dade Animal Services organized a specialized adoption event in mid-January, hoping to find permanent homes for approximately 150 dogs.

According to official statistics, small pets or puppies are easier to adoptHowever, adults or larger ones may take longer. Some adult dogs may take up to a year to be placed in a permanent home.

If you would like to adopt a pet, you can go to Animal Services Miami-Dade at 3599 NW 79th Avenue, Doral, FL 33122. You can also go online at the email address https://www.miamidade.gov/global/animals.