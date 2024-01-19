Owners are reminded of their obligation to clear snow on sidewalks

And with today’s winter storm, the city is getting tougher on homeowners who don’t clear snow and ice from their sidewalks.

If you have a public sidewalk next to your home or business, you are responsible for clearing at least four feet of the pedestrian path.

“More snow is on the way! DSNY is ready to clear the streets, but homeowners: clearing snow/ice from sidewalks is YOUR responsibility.

“8.5 million New Yorkers use these sidewalks. They must be safe and passable.

“Out of practice? Learn the rules: “, reads a message on social networks from the Department of Sanitation.

This Wednesday, the city handed out more than two thousand citations.

While in 2022 the city only issued 668 during the last snowfall of that year.