Ozzy Osbourne returns to the stage after canceling his tour

It’s a long way from retirement!

Rock icon Ozzy Osbourne is back! And that despite the fact that he had only canceled his tour for 2023 in February without replacement.

The singer revealed the reason on Instagram at the time: He simply no longer felt physically and health-wise able to do it. Among other things, he suffers from Parkinson’s disease and is restricted in his movements. Sad news for his fans, but they reacted with understanding.

The Ozzy fans looked all the more surprised when they read who was announced as the headliner of the metal all-star festival “Power Trip” in Indio (California): Ozzy!

Shortly after the line-up became known, Osbourne himself announced on his Twitter channel that he would be at the mega festival. His fans are beside themselves. “It’s great that you’re feeling better! I thought you were retired,” writes one follower, another says: “Can you please come to Brazil too?” Asks another directly hopeful.

Ozzy says he is physically frail, having had three surgeries, multiple stem cell treatments, physical therapy and a wearable robot (exoskeleton) limb repair. Nevertheless, he wants to perform again! Because: his “singing voice is fine”!

On Sirius XM radio station Ozzy’s Boneyard, he recently clarified: “I’m not fucking dying!”

Ozzy Osbourne dropped his trousers at the UK Music Hall induction celebrations in 2005 Foto: Getty Images

Alongside Ozzy, Guns N’ Roses, Metallica and AC/DC will take the stage at the Power Trip metal all-star festival. A pretty heavy program for all rock and metal fans.

But fans of Ozzy shouldn’t expect big jumps and wild dance moves. But his incomparable voice.