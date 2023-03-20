Pablo Guede wants his revenge and is one of the candidates for the Independiente bench

Former white coach Pablo Guede did not go through good times in his last stage as a coach and now he is going for his revenge as one of the main candidates for the Independiente bench.

Pablo Guede is one of the many coaches who has been on the technical bench of Colo Colo. Two years were spent by the Argentine as DT of the Cacique, where he won four titles in his time at the most important institution in Chile despite the criticism he received for his style of play in some games.

Pablo Guede goes for his revenge.

The trans-Andean coach is currently without a team so he wants his revenge after his time in Europe. The harvest was not good for the former Colocolino, who was dismissed from his position as coach of Málaga in Spainwho has not been able to raise his head and is in relegation places in the Second Division.

However, The name of Pablo Guede is one of those that the leadership of Independiente would have to assume the technical bench. The former Colo Colo is one of the candidates that the former goalkeeper of the Argentine National Team, Pablo Cavallero, would have as an option, who works in the position as sports manager and works hard in the search for a new DT.

However, whoever was coach albo does not run alone in this race because he is the coach of Independiente, since, in addition, is the name of Ariel Holan, current strategist at Universidad Católicawith whom they hope to contact in the next few hours, according to the information shared by Matías Martínez, a journalist from Radio La Red.

Pablo Guede in his time at Colo Colo managed to win a Copa Chile title in 2016, a National Championship trophy in 2017 and two consecutive Super Cups in 2017 and 2018, registering four tournaments won as Cacique’s coach.