Pablo Motos leaves El Hormiguero live due to hypoglycemia

Pablo Motos He has not had his best night this Monday. Everything seemed to be going great for the presenter, until the start of his program, El Hormiguero. In the middle of his interview with the actor Miguel Bernardeauthe program was going to be advertised, but when it returned, it did so without the Valencian in his chair, which has generated concern.

The presenter He would leave the set for a few seconds, and return hot, without the American myth that he wears in every program, and with his shirt half open.. A momentary absence about which he spoke later, pointing out that he had to leave due to a small health setback.

Pablo Motos has then confessed that he has suffered a hypoglycemia: I got heat stroke, but I’m fine now. She gave me a low blood sugar or something. You gave me Coca-Cola. Very well. Sorrypointed out the live presenter.

MORE NEWS OF INTEREST The actress has maintained romantic relationships with Jaime Lorente, Lex Gonzlez and Jason Fernndez, with whom she was photographed in Madrid in August 2023.

From that moment on, Motos has been able to continue with his interview without any problem, addressing different topics with the interpreter, who came to the Antena 3 space to talk about his new project, El Zorro.

Sofa Vergara talks about her interview with Pablo Motos

Before the interview with Bernardeau began, the statements he made came to light Sofa Vergara about his interview in El Hormiguero, on the Mexican program Ventaneando. The interview with Pablo (Motos) was like friends. A m They told me: To make it funny, mess with it.he began by saying.

I mean, there is no problem, I don’t have any problem with him, I adore him, I love his program. We were teasing each other. There are many things that were true, but nothing was done with bad intentions.“I love him very much,” the actress added, coinciding with the words that Motos already said, clarifying that they had a good connection.

Follow the Diario AS channel on WhatsAppwhere you will find all the sport in a single space: the current news of the day, the agenda with the latest news of the most important sporting events, the most outstanding images, the opinion of the best AS brands, reports, videos and, why no, also a little humor from time to time.