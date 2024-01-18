Pablo Motos presents his version of the interview with Sofa Vergara

MIAMI.- The Spanish driver Pablo Motorcycles first su interview a Sofa Vergara in The Anthill from Antena 3. The participation of the Colombian in the popular program went around the world after the episode was marked by meaningless jokes and moments of tension.

Motos made fun of Sofa’s accent live and questioned her hair color. At every moment, Vergara appeared confident in herself and responded to the presenter sharply.

The moment went viral on social networks, where many followers applauded the interpreter’s attitude and rejected the Spaniard’s comments. However, after the tide went out, Motos has broken the silence to share his version of the events, one that is different from what was seen on the screen.

The agreement of both

“I’m going to tell everything,” Pablo began. “(I told Sofa) I saw an interview of yours with Kevin Hart on a podcast where you didn’t let him walk. You were hesitating all the time, and so were you. If you could pretend that we were two old friends and you hesitated me and I hesitated you.” And she told me of course it is,” he commented.

Motos pointed out that the 51-year-old Colombian was willing to give the space a different moment, so they both continued each other’s jokes.

“Come on, we made a damn program. We had a great time. You just have to watch the program, you can see that we are having a great time, that the audience laughs… and the next day “We got more than five million viewers,” he added proudly.

Likewise, he noted that after the broadcast, fans of The Anthill They noted that it had been the best program of the season, reviewing HOLA!.

Likewise, he expressed his apology to those who felt that his intention was to offend Vergara. “Well, I am very sorry to all the people that I have bothered by something that never happened.”

Since the interview and until now, Sofa has not commented on the matter.