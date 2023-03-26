Paco Palencia changes tactics and strategy for cooking in a reality show

The famous “gatillero” is one of the most charismatic players in the MX League, later he became a coach and it did not go so well, even when Paco Palencia went to prepare for Spain.

As a player he was a total crack in Cruz Azul, Chivas, the Barcelona parakeets and even with the Pumas. On the bench he has failed to replicate the success he had as a striker.

He tried it as sports director of Chivas, but he did not raffle. He went to the ‘Motherland’ to prepare and His first job was with Sant Cugat, but it hasn’t gone as expected either.

Juan Francisco Palencia as DT – Photo: Getty Images

After his adventure in Spain, Paco Palencia tried his luck in the MX League with Pumas, Lobos BUAP and Mazatlán, but He lasted very little in these jobs and for this reason, he returned to Spain to continue learning..

Back to Mexico! But don’t get excited, because Paco Palencia does not return to Liga MX, what’s more, he does not return to Mexican soccer to work. His new role has nothing to do with sports, but with cooking on a reality show.

Paco Palencia will be on a reality show – Photo: Agencia Mexsport

Paco Palencia new participant of Masterchef Mexico

Well yes, sopilector friends, because Paco Palencia changed training, tactics and strategy to focus on kitchen tools and the recipes to prepare dishes.

The “Gatillero” will be one of the members of the new season of the reality show ‘Masterchef’ In his celebrity edition, he will also share the kitchen with other athletes such as Cibernético and ‘Travieso’ Arce.

Paco Palencia will be in Masterchef – Photo: Mexsport Agency

“I am delighted to be with all of you, with the good vibes that permeate here and I come here because I love to eat and more, to share it with people and celebrities that everyone knows.So I’m very happy“said Paco Palencia in interview.

So, the “trigger” will have a new professional experience, but the positive aspect of football is that he is already in our country and In one of those, we see him back in Liga MX.

Paco Palencia as DT of Mazatlán – Photo: Mexsport Agency

