Pain and runny nose: How long does a sinus infection last?

A sinus infection can be overcome after a short period of time, but it can also be very persistent. Find out when to expect which course.

The most important things at a glance

A sinus infection – technically known as sinusitis – is extremely annoying. Typical signs are a runny nose with a sluggish flow of mucus, a stuffy nose and a feeling of pressure or pain in the face (in the area of ​​the eyes, cheeks, nose and/or forehead), which is worse when bending over.

Other complaints such as headaches and toothaches, exhaustion or an impaired sense of smell often occur. Thus, a sinus infection can reduce the quality of sleep and quality of life, especially if it lasts longer.

How long sinusitis lasts depends primarily on its cause. But certain other factors can also increase the duration of a sinus infection. Depending on how long the symptoms last, acute, recurring (recurring) acute and chronic forms of sinusitis can be distinguished.

How long does an acute sinus infection last?

A sinus infection is considered acute if it lasts up to twelve weeks. In most cases, acute sinusitis results from an inflammation of the nasal mucosa – technically known as rhinitis and commonly known as a cold. As a result, professionals often refer to a sinus infection as rhinosinusitis rather than just sinusitis.

The cause of the cold is usually a viral infection – such as a cold or flu. A sinus infection that results from this usually lasts for a maximum of three weeks: by then the symptoms have disappeared without treatment. The average duration of the symptoms is even shorter at around eight to eleven days.

Good to know Being symptom-free does not mean that acute sinusitis has completely healed. It can take a little longer before the inflammation can no longer be detected in an imaging examination of the paranasal sinuses. But at least 60 to 80 percent of sinus infections healed after two weeks at the latest, 90 percent after six weeks at the latest – even without therapy.

Older people with acute sinusitis are more likely to have a longer duration of symptoms. In addition, acute sinusitis can be more protracted if bacteria also infect the nasal and sinus mucosa, which has already been damaged as a result of the viral infection. Possible signs of such a bacterial superinfection are:

high fever,

a distinct feeling of illness

a reduced ability to work and/or

renewed worsening of the symptoms after a temporary improvement.

How long does recurrent acute sinusitis last?

If the sinuses become inflamed more than four times within twelve months (calculated from the first time), specialists speak of an acute recurrent sinus infection (i.e. recurring at intervals) – provided that the duration of each individual episode is a maximum of twelve weeks and the symptoms fade away completely in between.

A relapsing course can develop if an acute sinus infection does not heal completely. Those affected often have obstructed ventilation of the nose or sinuses, making them more susceptible to sinusitis. Common causes for this are, for example:

allergic rhinitis (like hay fever or house dust allergy)

Disorders in the area of ​​the nose (such as nasal polyps or tumors)

anatomical features (such as a deviated nasal septum)

If such risk factors persist, repeated sinus infections can lead to permanent changes in the mucous membranes. In addition, a recurrent acute sinus infection can then turn into a long-lasting form: chronic sinusitis.

How long does chronic sinusitis last?

A sinus infection that lasts more than twelve weeks is considered chronic. Many sufferers have a severely reduced sense of smell and taste. The remaining symptoms are similar to those of acute sinusitis, but are usually less pronounced.

In addition to ventilation disorders of the nose or sinuses, a weakened immune system can promote the development of long-lasting sinusitis. Accordingly, people who are older, have asthma or the lung disease COPD, smoke regularly or are exposed to tobacco smoke also have an increased risk of chronic sinusitis.